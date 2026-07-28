Football

Savinho open to leaving Man City amid Spurs interest

Source: BBC  
  28 July 2026 11:42pm
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Manchester City winger Savinho is open to leaving the club with a view to exploring a move to Tottenham.

The Brazil international is a key target for Spurs head coach Roberto de Zerbi and City are aware of the interest in the 22-year-old.

It is understood Savinho is keen to leave during this transfer window, with the machinations towards his potential move to London now under way.

The attacker joined City from sister club Troyes for £30.8m in July 2024, having spent the previous season on loan at Spanish side Girona.

Tottenham held talks to sign Savinho last summer, but the Etihad club were not looking to sell at that stage.

He subsequently signed a two-year contract extension last October, keeping him at City until 2031.

Savinho was a regular under Pep Guardiola in his first season, scoring three times in 48 appearances all competitions.

However, his game time was more limited last term, appearing in 36 matches across all competitions in Guardiola's final campaign as boss.

Savinho had competition for a starting spot with Rayan Cherki, who joined from Lyon last summer, and Antoine Semenyo, a January signing from Bournemouth, also used on the right-hand side.

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