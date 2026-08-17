Man City move for £85m Bouaddi and still want Fernandez

Ayyoub Bouaddi and Enzo Fernandez are both Manchester City targets

Manchester City are in advanced talks with Lille over a move for Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The Premier League side want to conclude the transfer this week after agreeing to sell Rodri to Barcelona.

It is understood Lille value the 18-year-old at 100m euros (£85.6m).

City have also not given up hope of signing Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, BBC Sport has been told.

Should they be successful in moves for both Bouaddi and Fernandez, it would complete a trio of costly midfield signings for City following Elliot Anderson's arrival from Nottingham Forest.

Bouaddi impressed at this summer's World Cup - starting five of Morocco's six matches in their run to the quarter-finals - after a starring role in Lille's Champions League victory over Real Madrid in 2024 announced him on the big stage.

He functions as a deep-lying conductor and would complement Anderson, who is comfortable as a box-to-box midfielder as well as the number six role he plays for England.

Bouaddi has played 88 times for Lille since making his debut in October 2023, three days after his 16th birthday, and helped them finish third in Ligue 1 last season.

Spain captain Rodri is set to complete a £65m move to Barcelona in the coming days, signing a four-year contract.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has made 298 appearances across seven trophy-laden seasons at City after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a then club record £62.8m.

The 30-year-old missed much of the 2024-25 campaign with a serious knee injury, and parts of last season were disrupted by a hamstring issue.

However, he was back to his best at the World Cup in the summer, leading Spain to their second global title and being named player of the tournament.

Meanwhile, City are still targeting Fernandez, though Chelsea expect the Argentina midfielder to stay for the rest of the season after their self-imposed deadline for bids passed.

It will be a transfer story to watch before the 1 September transfer deadline, with well-placed sources maintaining City boss Enzo Maresca retains a strong interest.

'Bouaddi's ability to step up has been a constant'

By Ciaran Kelly, Football reporter

Bouaddi's ability to step up has been a constant throughout his burgeoning career.

The platform may have been even greater at the World Cup, but the unfazed teenager has relished competing against older players for much of his life.

He became the youngest footballer to ever play for Lille when he made his senior debut against KI just a few days after turning 16 in 2023.

He was serenaded by those inside the Stade Pierre-Mauroy after helping Lille defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League on his 17th birthday.

He then broke a record held by Eden Hazard after making 50 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille at the age of just 18.

It is already quite a CV.

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