Man City battle past Sunderland in eight-goal thriller

Manchester City were pushed all the way by Sunderland but came through to win an eight-goal thriller to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Enzo Fernandez put City in front after nine minutes with his first goal since his £125m move from Chelsea, whipping a free-kick in at the near post.

But Sunderland, who had started brightly, soon responded as Enzo le Fee picked out Brian Brobbey with a brilliant pass and the Netherlands striker slipped the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Sunderland remained more than a match for Enzo Maresca's side but were caught trying to play out from the back and ruthlessly punished as the ball was worked to Rayan Cherki, who finished smartly into the bottom corner.

Again the Black Cats hit back though, with Le Fee splitting the defence again, this time to Thomas Meunier, who unselfishly squared for Brobbey to finish into an empty net.

A lengthy VAR check for offside followed, but the goal was given, and it was no more than Sunderland deserved.

The visitors dropped off slightly as the first half progressed, allowing City sustained possession in the Sunderland half for the first time.

They retook the lead two minutes from half-time through Antoine Semenyo's sweetly-struck shot after Sunderland failed to deal with a cross from the right.

For once, Regis le Bris' team could not muster a quick reply and City should have doubled their lead in first-half injury time only for Erling Haaland to skew his shot wide with the goal gaping after good work by Iliman Ndiaye.

The second half began rather more calmly and City's fourth came from nothing, and with a little fortune, as Marc Guehi's pass - intended for Haaland - found its way to Semenyo, who drilled a left-foot shot into the far corner.

Just two minutes later, Sunderland were back in it as Granit Xhaka's clever pass found Nilson Angulo and he put the ball across goal for Brobbey to bundle it home and complete his first senior hat-trick.

City tried to take the sting out of the game, controlling possession to decent effect, but Sunderland were going nowhere and Donnarumma already gifted them the equaliser.

The Italy goalkeeper failed to claim a high ball into the box, Ruben Dias' loose touch saw the ball bounce back towards goal and the City captain had to be quick to recover and hook it off the line.

Donnarumma looked suspect again from the long throw-in that followed but City survived and finally put the game to bed nine minutes from time as Haaland slid in at the back post to convert Josko Gvardiol's cross.

As with his goal at Old Trafford last weekend, it was initially flagged offside but Gvardiol had timed his run to perfection and the decision was overturned.

It means Haaland has now scored against every Premier League side he has faced, while City - despite an uncomfortable afternoon - go into the international break top of the pile with a 100% record.

Man City analysis: Sky Blues keep finding a way

Five wins from five in the league, 13 goals scored and victories in Europe and the Carabao Cup too. On the face of it, things could hardly be going better for City early on in this post-Guardiola era.

When a legendary figure leaves the club after a prolonged period of success, there is always uncertainty as to what comes next – and despite a string of such positive results, that remains the case.

Against Sunderland, Maresca's side were far from convincing for long spells with a defence that had conceded just two league goals coming into the game looking remarkably suspect - the Black Cats registered a whopping 4.25 expected goals.

And yet they come away having scored another five goals with Fernandez's cheeky free-kick a prime example of their attacking quality.

While there is clearly so much that can be improved upon, such brilliance at the top end of the pitch can get you out of many a hole. That, and the ability to find different ways to win, is a pretty good place from which to build.

Sunderland analysis: Positives but no points

It has been quite the week for Sunderland - a victory on their return to European competition on Wednesday bookended by games against the Premier League's top two.

Given the way in which they have acquitted themselves, the Black Cats can rightly feel aggrieved not to have taken even a solitary point from those two league fixtures.

At the Etihad, they started well and Angulo had a good chance to put them in front before Fernandez ensured City's first attack brought a goal.

Rather that feeling sorry for themselves, Sunderland - in what became a theme of the game - rallied immediately and took the game to their hosts.

Time and again they took blows and came back fighting. Even after going 5-3 down late on, Le Bris' men would not give in and had either Dan Ballard or Malick Fofana converted clear chances, things could have become very nervy for City in the closing moments.

The nature of the goals conceded will frustrate the Sunderland boss but the performance provides plenty of reason for optimism - maintain this level and the points will surely come.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.