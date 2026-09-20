Government has improved sanitation in one-and-a-half years — Salaga South MP

Member of Parliament for Salaga South and member of Parliament’s Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, has rejected claims that little has been done to improve sanitation and water services under the current government.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Stephen Menash, she said the Committee’s ongoing field monitoring exercise had revealed visible improvements in several communities across the Volta and Oti Regions.

According to her, residents and local authorities have implemented sanitation interventions that are beginning to change conditions in some communities.

“I did say that I saw Nkwanta South before 2025 because I drive through Nkwanta South to my constituency, and I've seen Nkwanta South now. So anyone who says that they haven't seen improvement in the sanitation situation, maybe they are living in another world,” she said.

Ms Zuwera, however, acknowledged that the improvements do not mean the sanitation challenges have been fully resolved.

“In one and a half years, we've seen a lot of communities change. There will always be space for improvement. There will always be opportunity to do more. It never ends,” she said.

She said the Committee’s field engagements had also demonstrated that improving sanitation requires more than government investment, stressing the importance of behavioural change at the household and community levels.

One of the encouraging developments, she noted, was the attention some communities are beginning to pay to household waste management.

“The local assembly is where sanitation starts from, at the household level, before it becomes a national issue. If we are not able to manage it at the household level, then it becomes a concern,” she said.

The comments come as the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources continues its nationwide monitoring exercise.

The Committee is engaging Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and assessing sanitation and water projects funded with public resources, as part of efforts to examine how such interventions are being implemented and their impact on communities.

While Ms Zuwera highlighted progress observed during the exercise, she stressed that sanitation remains an ongoing challenge requiring sustained investment and greater responsibility from households, communities and local authorities.

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