Twelve Tribes of Israel Ghana to mark 40 years with anniversary celebration

The Twelve Tribes of Israel Ghana Chapter will mark its 40th anniversary with a celebration at the Arts Centre, Accra, on Saturday, 6 December 2026.

The milestone event will feature a powerful lineup of international and Ghanaian reggae and highlife artistes, alongside community-focused activities designed to honour Rastafari’s contributions to national development over four decades.

The anniversary concert will feature acclaimed international reggae voices including Micah Shemaiah, Patrick Junior and Mariam Simone, who will share the stage with home-grown talents such as Aklerh, Ras Caleb Appiah Levi, Nii Darko Positive D, Natty Gad and other special guests.

The event will feature an evening of conscious music, cultural expression and unity in celebration of TTI Ghana’s enduring legacy.

In keeping with its commitment to social responsibility, the 40th anniversary celebrations will extend beyond the concert hall. Activities lined up for the milestone include a donation to Nsawam Prisons to support rehabilitation and welfare initiatives, as well as a community soccer challenge to engage the youth in the community and foster unity through sport.

There will also be a visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and other places of historical interest to reflect on Ghana’s leadership in Pan-Africanism and justice.

These activities underscore TTI Ghana’s dedication to community development, youth empowerment and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Speaking on the significance of the anniversary, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Overseer of the Twelve Tribes of Israel Ghana, stated, “The celebration is to herald what Rastafari has contributed to national development.”

He cited President John Dramani Mahama’s recent statement at the United Nations, where the President described slavery as “the gravest crime against humanity”, as a reflection of the values and advocacy work TTI has championed over the last 40 years.

The Twelve Tribes of Israel Ghana Chapter is a faith-based and cultural organisation rooted in Rastafari principles. For four decades, TTI Ghana has promoted spiritual growth, social justice, community service and the preservation of African heritage through music, education and outreach initiatives since its establishment in La in 1986.

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