JoyNews’ Precious Semevoh wins climate change reporting award at Bono GJA Awards

JoyNews correspondent for the Bono Region, Precious Semevoh, has been named Best Journalist in Climate Change and Green Transition Reporting at the 4th Bono Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards.

Mr Semevoh, who represents the Multimedia Group in the region, received the award at a ceremony held on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the Sweet Touch Hotel in Sunyani.

The awards recognised outstanding journalism works published or broadcast in 2025.

Mr Semevoh was honoured for a report on clean energy solutions for domestic and industrial use aimed at reducing environmental degradation and protecting Ghana’s forests.

His report highlighted the need for sustainable energy alternatives as part of efforts to combat deforestation and protect the environment.

He received a certificate, plaque and an iTel tablet in the competitive category, sponsored by ActionAid Ghana.

Other award winners

The Overall Best Journalist of the Year 2025 award went to Lawrence Yeboah Gyan of Wisdom FM for his work in Children’s Advocacy and Health and Medical Care.

Other winners included Biiya Mukusah Ali of the Daily Graphic for Agroecology and Agribusiness and Tourism (Print); Emmanuel Kwadwo Gyan of Sky FM for Best Radio Documentary; and Claude Kumi Abisa of TV3 for Tourism (Electronic).

Daniel Bruce Dzirasah of the Ghanaian Times won in Development and Mining, while freelance journalist Edward Adjei-Frimpong won in Business and Finance.

Michael Sarpong-Mfum of Citi TV was recognised for Education, Samuel Kumi of Service Radio won Best Morning Show Host, and Osei Kwadwo Laar of Service Radio received the award for Best Newscaster in Akan.

Special awards were presented to Dr Leonard Victor Amengor, Charles Koomson, ActionAid Ghana, Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation, the Bank of Ghana and Nsoatreman Community Bank for their contributions to journalism in the region.

Jasmine Akwaboah, the only female participant in the competitive categories, also received a special award, while a posthumous award was presented in honour of the late Francis Owusu Ansah.

Asiedu Nketiah urges journalists to document development

The ceremony was attended by personalities from academia, the banking sector and politics, including National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources Ahmed Ibrahim.

Congratulating the award winners and the Bono Regional GJA for sustaining the awards, Mr Asiedu Nketiah urged journalists to play a critical role in documenting Ghana’s development journey.

He said journalists should track government promises, resources allocated, projects undertaken and the results delivered, while also examining how development policies and projects affect ordinary citizens.

“For journalists, the responsibility is to keep an accurate account of this period: the promises, the money, the projects, the results and the condition of the people themselves,” he said.

He said consistent and accurate reporting could help sustain development by ensuring that governments remained aware that their actions were being closely monitored.

GJA chair raises concern over galamsey

Bono Regional GJA Chairperson Regina Benneh Siaw called for renewed commitment to ethical, responsible and impactful journalism.

She said the media should go beyond reporting events and contribute meaningfully to societal transformation.

Mrs Benneh Siaw also expressed concern about the growing threat of illegal mining, or galamsey, in the Bono Region.

She warned that polluted rivers, depleted forest reserves and destroyed farmlands could have serious consequences for future generations.

She called on traditional authorities, the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, security agencies and other stakeholders to take decisive steps to protect the region’s natural resources.

She also pledged the media’s commitment to using ethical and impactful reporting to help address the menace.

The 4th Bono Regional GJA Awards were held under the theme: “Ethics, Integrity and Impactful Journalism: Catalysts for Societal Transformation.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.