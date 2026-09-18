Doormaster supports COBAANA Medical Centre project to improve access to dialysis care in Bono Region

A major healthcare initiative aimed at improving access to dialysis treatment in Ghana’s Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions has received support from Doormaster as construction of the COBAANA Medical Centre progresses in Sunyani.

The project is being championed by the Council of Bono and Ahafo Associations of North America (COBAANA) as part of its commitment to addressing critical healthcare needs in its home communities.

The initiative was highlighted during COBAANA’s 17th Annual Convention in Chicago, Illinois, held under the theme “The Health of Our People is Our Concern.”

The convention brought together community leaders, healthcare professionals, donors, partners, and stakeholders to advance the project and mobilise continued support towards the establishment of the medical centre.

Construction marks significant milestone

Delivering the welcome address at the convention, Chairman of COBAANA, Dr. Degraft Gyan K. Kwafor, described the commencement of construction of the medical centre as one of the association’s most significant milestones.

“The most significant milestone is that construction of the COBAANA Medical Center has finally begun,” Dr. Kwafor stated.

According to him, the project is intended to address the serious challenges faced by patients requiring renal care, particularly those who have to travel long distances to access dialysis treatment.

When completed and fully equipped, the facility is expected to provide dialysis services closer to patients in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions.

Dr. Kwafor said the centre would help reduce deaths associated with delayed access to renal care, ease the financial burden on families, create employment opportunities for healthcare professionals, and contribute to improving the overall health system in the region.

Doormaster CEO serves as co-chairman of project

As part of Doormaster’s involvement in the initiative, Kodjo Botchway, CEO of Doormaster, serves as co-chairman of the Dialysis Treatment Center Project, working alongside the project team, healthcare partners, donors, and other stakeholders towards the realization of the facility.

At the convention, Mr. Botchway made a US$10,000 donation towards the project, further demonstrating Doormaster’s commitment to supporting efforts to improve access to dialysis care in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions.

Addressing guests and stakeholders at the convention, Mr. Botchway said the project represented much more than the construction of a facility or the acquisition of medical equipment.

He described it as “hope, compassion, dignity, and a commitment to saving lives.”

He noted that for people living with kidney disease, access to regular dialysis treatment can mean the difference between life and death, while the cost and availability of dialysis services can place an enormous burden on patients and their families.

This, he said, makes the establishment of the treatment centre a worthy and urgent cause.

“Business leadership comes with a responsibility”

Mr. Botchway emphasized the role businesses can play in addressing challenges within society.

“At Doormaster, we believe that business leadership comes with a responsibility to contribute positively to society.”

His US$10,000 contribution formed part of the broader support being mobilised for the project, which seeks to bring dialysis treatment closer to patients across the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions.

He expressed appreciation to individuals, organizations, institutions, and companies contributing to the project, stressing that every contribution brings the initiative closer to providing accessible and quality dialysis care to those who need it most.

He also encouraged potential donors and supporters to recognize the wider impact of their contributions.

According to him, a donation towards the project could help provide treatment for a patient, give a family more time with a loved one, enable a young person to continue their education or allow a parent to continue caring for their children.

Beyond construction: building a sustainable facility

Mr. Botchway further stressed that the project's success should not be measured solely by the completion of the physical structure.

He said attention must also be given to the maintenance of medical equipment, affordability of treatment, professional staffing, patient support, and the long-term sustainability of the facility.

As co-chairman, he reaffirmed his commitment to working with the project team, healthcare partners, donors, and stakeholders to ensure the initiative becomes a sustainable and meaningful investment in the community.

“This is not simply a fundraising project; it is a life-saving mission,” he said.

He called on stakeholders to continue working together, giving generously and encouraging others to support the initiative.

A healthcare project with a lasting purpose

The COBAANA Medical Centre project is intended to provide much-needed healthcare support to communities across the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions, particularly patients requiring dialysis treatment.

Its development represents a collaborative effort involving COBAANA, corporate partners, donors, healthcare professionals, community leaders, and other stakeholders committed to improving access to healthcare.

For Doormaster, its participation in the project reflects a broader understanding of corporate responsibility: that businesses can contribute to society not only through their products and services but also by supporting initiatives that address critical community needs.

With construction now underway, attention will increasingly turn to the completion, equipping, and operationalization of the facility.

The ultimate goal is to establish a sustainable centre capable of providing accessible and quality dialysis care and, in doing so, bringing life-saving treatment closer to the people who need it.

For the communities across Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo, the project represents more than a medical facility. It represents hope, dignity, and the possibility of having life-saving care closer to home.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.