Dancer Rica reveals she nearly quit dancing to focus on school

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Dancer Rica says she nearly quit dancing to focus on her education after struggling to combine teacher training with performances.
Dancer and member of the Dance. Grow. Live (DGL) Academy, Bawa Fuseina Frederica, widely known as Rica, has shared how she nearly quit dancing to focus on her education.
Recounting her most challenging moment as a young female dancer in an interview on Joy Prime’s Changes show with Nikki Samonas, Rica said that juggling teacher training and dancing became difficult at a point.
Attending St. Francis College of Education, which is located outside Accra, the dancer added that she would sometimes miss lectures because she had to travel to and from school to perform at events. This made her fear that she might fail her examinations.
“At a point I thought I was going to stop because my school was somewhere out of Accra and everything concerning dance was around Accra. At a point I had to come to Accra, dance and go back to school that’s like 4 to 5 hours drive from here. There are times I would feel like I can’t make it because I would be very tired and there are few times I had to stay out of school because I had shows and needed to be there.”
Despite the difficulties, she persevered and graduated with a first-class degree, an achievement she had never envisioned given her busy schedule.
“But then somehow, I was able to pull through by God’s grace and being able to come out with a first class; something I thought I couldn’t do because I was not always in school and studying overnight sometimes was very tiring,” she said.
Currently, Rica is a professionally trained and practising teacher and dancer. She is succeeding in both fields and has no regrets about pursuing the two careers simultaneously.
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