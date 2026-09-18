Okyeame Kwame encourages men to take prostate check-ups seriously as early detection is key

Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur Okyeame Kwame has encouraged men, particularly those advancing in age, to take prostate health seriously and make regular check-ups part of their healthcare routine.

He made the call after visiting a free prostate screening exercise organised by the CL Foundation Ghana, founded by Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt.

The initiative brought together doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health professionals to provide free prostate screening and medical advice to men.

Okyeame Kwame said he had personally undergone a free scan during the exercise and encouraged other men to take advantage of the opportunity to know their prostate health status.

He commended Counsellor Lutterodt for his commitment to prostate care and urged the public to support the initiative.

“Let us all support my big brother, Counsellor Lutterodt,” Okyeame Kwame said.

Okyeame Kwame said he had previously been apprehensive about prostate examinations because of misconceptions about how the checks were conducted.

He recalled that when he was first advised to undergo a prostate check, he was concerned after hearing that the examination involved inserting a camera from the back.

However, he said he later learned that there are different methods that health professionals may use to assess prostate health, including blood tests, urine samples and scans, depending on the individual and the medical advice provided.

“Don’t be like me. Don’t be afraid. Go and have your prostate checked. And early detection is key,” he said.

Okyeame Kwame said he decided to visit the CL Foundation’s screening exercise because the services were being offered free of charge.

He also said he was encouraged by the presence of qualified health professionals at the venue.

“I’ve seen pharmacists, I’ve seen doctors, nurses, and everything is being done professionally for free,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to Counsellor Lutterodt and the CL Foundation Ghana for their dedication to promoting prostate health.

Okyeame Kwame described Counsellor Lutterodt as someone who, despite his public image as a controversial social commentator, also has a background in medical science.

He said this gave him confidence in the medical focus of the initiative, while stressing the importance of professional healthcare services.

Okyeame Kwame urged men not to allow fear or misconceptions to prevent them from seeking medical advice and undergoing appropriate health checks.

He said greater awareness and access to screening could encourage more men to pay attention to their prostate health.

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