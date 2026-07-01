Okyeame Kwame celebrates daughter’s O-Level graduation

Ghanaian music icon and entrepreneur Okyeame Kwame has shown appreciation to Galaxy International School for its role in upbringing her daughter Sante Nsiah Apau, after her O-Level graduation a few days ago.

While celebrating the milestone, the rapper also chose to spotlight the people who helped her reach it.

Taking to his Instagram page, the 'Clap' hitmaker thanked Galaxy International School and all of Sante’s teachers for their contribution to her growth.

He praised them for helping shape Sante into “an intelligent lady with good social skills.”

“Co-parenting” was the word he used, acknowledging that raising children is not solely the responsibility of parents but a shared effort with educators.

According to him, schools and teachers do a lot but are often overlooked.

His gesture attracted admiration from many social media users, with some noting that it is uncommon for public figures to publicly credit schools and teachers instead of simply sharing graduation photos.

One follower commented, “This is the respect teachers deserve. Well done King Kwame for showing gratitude.”

Okyeame’s post has resonated with many parents and educators, highlighting the often overlooked role teachers play in mentoring, correcting, encouraging and guiding students through some of the most formative years of their lives.

By describing Galaxxy International School as his “co-parent,” he underscored the vital role schools play in shaping children beyond academics.

Sante Nsiah Apau’s O-Level graduation marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. With her father’s public acknowledgement, the occasion became more than a celebration of academic success. It also served as a reminder to appreciate the contribution of teachers.

As one fan put it: “If more public figures did this, teachers would feel seen.”

For Galaxy International School and Sante’s teachers, that Instagram thank-you may mean more than any award. Sometimes, being recognised is the greatest reward of all.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.