I’ve made myself most available for national development in Ghana – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has said he is the artiste in Ghana who has made himself most available to support national development initiatives.

Speaking during a guest lecture with the UNiMAC Master’s in Development Communication class on July 13, 2026, the award-winning musician stressed the important role musicians can play in driving social and developmental change.

According to him, artistes have the influence and platform to shape public attitudes, promote positive behaviour and contribute meaningfully to national development beyond entertainment.

‘I’ve used my voice for development, and I think it’ll not be arrogant to say that I am the artiste in Ghana that’s made himself more available for development’

‘I’ve used my voice for made in Ghana, I’ve used my voice for hepatitis, mental health, and advocacy for climate change, so sometimes when other issues come, I intentionally keep quiet, so that other people may also speak’, he said.

Okyeame Kwame further disclosed that plans are underway to release a song later this year to raise awareness about climate change.

“In connection with climate change, I’ve promised myself that this year, I’m going to do a song about Climate change. 2 years ago, I did a song against galamsey. I’ve used my voice for some of these things so sometimes I want to keep quiet for other people to also speak”

He also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting efforts to help Ghana achieve the World Health Organization’s target of significantly reducing hepatitis cases by 2030.

“I tackled Hepatitis 16 years ago, WHO says by 2030, Hepatitis shouldn’t be a thing in Africa and we have 4 more years and the precedent is very nasty so I want to finish that one and let other people to also speak”, he stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.