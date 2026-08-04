Como agree £31m deal to sign Chalobah from Chelsea

Como have agreed a deal worth more than £30m to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The 27-year-old is expected to sign a long-term contract and take on a leadership role under manager Cesc Fabregas at the Italian club, who secured Champions League qualification by finishing fourth in Serie A last season.

Chelsea will receive an initial £25.7m, with a further £5.1m available in add-ons following protracted negotiations.

The package is close to Chelsea's asking price of £30m plus £5m in add-ons after multiple offers dating back from early June, alongside interest from Inter Milan.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Fabregas has been keen to sign Chalobah and had been targeting him for more than six months.

The England international will leave his boyhood club after nearly 20 years, having joined Chelsea as a child.

The move forms part of an effort at Stamford Bridge to reduce the size of new manager Xabi Alonso's squad.

The Blues have signed Maxence Lacroix, 26, from Crystal Palace for £52m, adding both experience and height to their defence.

They still have nine senior centre-backs on their books, including Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Benoit Badiashile, Aaron Anselmino, Axel Disasi and Mamadou Sarr.

Chelsea are keen to offload Disasi and Badiashile and could send Sarr or Acheampong out on loan, potentially to another Premier League club.

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