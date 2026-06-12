Como 1907 players welcomed at Italian Ambassador’s residence in Ghana

Italian Serie A club Como 1907’s academy players were hosted at the residence of the Italian Ambassador to Ghana as part of the club’s week-long football development project in the country.

The dinner brought together members of the visiting delegation, diplomats and distinguished guests, including Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD).

The event offered the young players an opportunity to experience Ghanaian hospitality away from the football pitch, with guests enjoying dinner, music and cultural exchanges throughout the evening.

Players were seen dancing to popular Ghanaian tunes, including DopeNation’s viral hit “Kakalika”, while interacting with guests and posing for photographs during the gathering, which formed part of Como’s broader community engagement activities in Ghana.

Como’s academy side arrived in Ghana following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, during which the club secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League under head coach Cesc Fàbregas.

During their stay, the Italian club is undertaking several grassroots football initiatives, including coaching workshops, community outreach programmes, donations of football equipment and engagements with young players across the country.

The visit is being organised in partnership with Sports Creates Memories NGO and Arthur Legacy Sports as part of efforts to promote football development and create opportunities for young people through sport.

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