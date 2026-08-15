Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council demands apology from Akyemansa DCE over chieftaincy interference

Linda Ahenkora - DCE for Akyemansa District

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has demanded an apology from the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akyemansa District in the Eastern Region, Linda Ahenkora, over what it describes as an unlawful intrusion into chieftaincy affairs.

The chiefs have also directed the DCE to withdraw a July 7, 2026 letter which, according to the council, purports to confer paramountcy status on the Etwereso Stool.

In a letter dated August 12, 2026 and signed by the State Secretary, D.M. Ofori-Atta, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council accused the DCE of aligning herself with Etweresohene Ofosu Kwabi, whom it described as a “secessionist”, and unlawfully recognising and elevating him to traditional council status.

The council said the DCE should have exercised caution and sought clarification from the Ofori Panin Fie before taking any action on the matter.

“A District Chief Executive cannot confer paramount status to any person or stool under the pretext of maintaining public peace, public order and administrative clarity,” the council said.

It further argued that the administration, registration and recognition of chiefs are matters entrusted to constitutionally and legally established chieftaincy institutions, rather than Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

“With respect, a DCE cannot confer chieftaincy titles, determine disputed customary status, confer paramount ranks, and decide the allegiance of chiefs by an unlawful exercise of executive fiat,” the letter stated.

The chiefs cited Article 270(2) of the 1992 Constitution, which they said prohibits even Parliament from enacting laws that confer on any person or authority the power to recognise or withdraw recognition from a chief, or otherwise undermine the dignity of the institution of chieftaincy.

The Traditional Council also clarified that it had not appointed a regent for the Etwereso Stool.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has not appointed any person as Regent for the Etwereso Stool,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.

He explained that a purported appointment of a regent was an inadvertent omission which was corrected after the matter was brought to the attention of the chiefs at a State Council meeting.

The council maintained that its position on the status of the Etweresohene remains unchanged, stressing that the Etwereso Stool is a sub-stool of the Benkum Division of the Ofori Panin Stool.

It said the Okyenhene remains committed to resolving the matter through peaceful and lawful processes.

The chiefs have warned that failure by the Akyemansa DCE to withdraw the letter and apologise will result in the matter being escalated to the appropriate authorities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.