They demolish buildings and tell us they’re building 24-hour markets – Paul Adom-Otchere

Journalist and host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere, has criticised the government’s demolition of existing structures to make way for projects under its 24-hour economy policy.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional executives' election at the Jubilee Park on Saturday, August 15, he questioned the decision to demolish buildings, including schools and in some cases, a bank structure, to construct 24-hour markets.

Mr Adom-Otchere said the development had contributed to growing frustration among some residents in the Ashanti Region.

He argued that the government’s decision to associate the 24-hour economy with markets was not consistent with the original concept presented in the NDC’s manifesto.

“People's buildings have been broken down and they break your building, whether it's a bank, whether it's a school, and they tell you we are building a 24-hour market.”

According to him, markets have existed in Ghana for decades and should not be presented as a new concept under the 24-hour economy initiative.

“Ghana has had markets for 180 years. Asafo Market is older than Ghana's independence. Adum Market, Kejetia Market and Makola Market are older than Ghana's independence. We've already had markets.”

He questioned why existing structures should be demolished to create markets when the country already has established market centres.

“Suddenly government comes and says I'm doing a 24-hour economy and it's anchored on markets. Okay, go ahead with your markets. No, I break your school building and I do markets. I break your bank and I do markets.”

Mr Adom-Otchere further claimed that the demolitions and the manner in which some government officials were carrying out their duties were contributing to public dissatisfaction with the government.

His comments come amid the government’s implementation of its 24-hour economy agenda, which it has identified as a key policy for boosting economic activity, employment and productivity.

Mr Adom-Otchere said the developments were being closely watched by voters, particularly in the Ashanti Region, and could have political consequences for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

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