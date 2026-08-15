Former Health Minister Okoe Boye elected NPP Greater Accra Regional Chair

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Minister for Health and former Ledzokuku Member of Parliament, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has been elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The medical doctor secured a decisive victory with 490 votes, defeating his contender, Alfred Boye, who polled 172 votes.
Dr Okoe Boye emerged victorious in the party’s regional executive elections, held at the WAEC Hall in Tema West, after campaigning on a promise to adopt a more inclusive and service-oriented leadership style.
He had earlier dismissed claims that he would be unwilling to accommodate differing views, describing such assertions as tactics by opponents who could not fault his competence or credentials.
Dr Okoe Boye said his leadership would place constituency executives at the centre of decision-making, with greater emphasis on engaging them directly to understand their challenges and develop practical solutions.
“In elections, you hear things you have never heard before. Once your opponent knows that he can’t speak to his competence and what he wants to do for the region, he may resort to these assertions,” he said.
He said the traditional approach where regional leaders primarily issue directives was no longer suitable for building an effective political organisation, arguing instead for leadership based on service, collaboration and regular engagement.
“I am coming as a Chief Servant in Accra. I am not coming as a Chairman who is going to be lord over the constituency executives. I am going to get closer to them and get to know what they need,” he said.
Madam Joan was elected First Vice Chairperson, while Prince Obeng won the Second Vice Chairman position.
The newly elected executives are expected to lead the NPP’s reorganisation and mobilisation efforts in Greater Accra as the party seeks to rebuild its structures and strengthen its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2028 general elections.
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