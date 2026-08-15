Elliot Kabutey Tei outlines strategic blueprint to drive NPP victory in Tema East

Newly elected Constituency Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema East, Elliot Kabutey Tei, has outlined an ambitious strategy aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots structures, enhancing financial accountability, and positioning the constituency for electoral success in future elections.

Speaking in an interview following his victory in the party’s constituency elections, Tei expressed appreciation to delegates, party elders, polling station executives and grassroots members for the confidence reposed in him.

He described the election as a testament to the NPP’s commitment to internal democracy, stressing that the contest should not be viewed in terms of winners and losers but rather as a collective victory for the party.

According to him, his primary responsibility as Constituency Treasurer is to serve as the financial backbone and operational engine of the party’s activities in Tema East, ensuring that the constituency remains adequately resourced and election-ready at all times.

Tei revealed that his administration will focus on three key pillars: transparency and financial integrity, grassroots support, and sustainable fundraising.

On financial management, he pledged to introduce “strict financial controls and transparent reporting mechanisms to ensure that all funds raised are properly accounted for and directed towards party growth and electoral preparedness.”

He also emphasised the need “to strengthen support for the party’s grassroots structures by ensuring that operational resources are distributed efficiently to electoral area coordinators and polling station executives, who play a critical role in mobilizing support at the community level.”

To guarantee long-term financial stability, Tei said he would spearhead innovative local fundraising initiatives while engaging business stakeholders, party patrons and supporters to build a reliable financial base for the constituency.

Highlighting the strategic significance of Tema East in Ghana’s electoral landscape, he called on party members across all electoral areas, from Tema Newtown to the Harbour enclave, to unite behind a common goal.

Tei noted that with the internal elections concluded, the focus must now shift toward strengthening the party’s structures and mobilizing support ahead of future national elections.

He further urged party faithful to put aside campaign differences and work collectively to secure victory for the NPP and its presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stressing that unity, discipline, and hard work would be essential in consolidating the party’s dominance in the constituency.

The newly elected Treasurer expressed optimism that with a united front, effective resource management, and a strong grassroots campaign, the NPP would be well-positioned to achieve its electoral objectives in Tema East and beyond.

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