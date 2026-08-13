NPP Elections Committee pledges fairness ahead of national delegates conference

The Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Elections Committee, Frederick Opera-Ansah, has assured aspirants and delegates that the committee will ensure fairness and transparency in the party’s upcoming national executives elections.

Mr Opera-Ansah said the committee would give a listening ear to all concerns and ensure that every matter brought before it was handled fairly as the party prepares to elect its national leadership ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, August 13, 2026, ahead of the NPP’s national delegates conference.

According to him, the committee was committed to conducting an orderly and credible electoral process that would give all eligible aspirants a fair opportunity to contest.

"We will be impartial, we will be transparent, we will apply the rules fairly and firmly. We will provide the opportunity for legitimate grievances to be heard throughout the process. We will work to deliver an election whose outcome will reflect the freely expressed choice of the delegates," he said.

He urged all stakeholders to approach the elections with discipline and respect for the rules governing the exercise.

Mr Opera-Ansah further called on aspirants and delegates to familiarise themselves with and comply with the various rules and regulations established for the elections.

He cautioned that adherence to the guidelines would be crucial to ensuring a smooth process and preventing disputes that could undermine the credibility of the elections.

"Know the rules, respect the rules, use the established processes and put the interest of the party above individual interests," he added.

The upcoming national delegates conference is expected to pave the way for the election of new national executives who will lead the NPP as it seeks to reorganise and position itself for the 2028 general elections.

The elections are therefore expected to attract significant interest within the party, with the conduct of the process likely to be closely watched by party members and other political stakeholders.

Mr Opera-Ansah’s assurance comes as the party intensifies preparations for the conference, with the Elections Committee expected to play a central role in ensuring that the electoral process is conducted in accordance with the party’s regulations.

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