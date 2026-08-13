Funeral Announcement

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Anna Tackie, Proprietress of New Horizon Day Care Centre, Town Council line near the Laterbiokorshie cluster of schools in Accra.

Final funeral rites will be announced later.

Thank you.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.