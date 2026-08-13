Audio By Carbonatix
Funeral Announcement
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Anna Tackie, Proprietress of New Horizon Day Care Centre, Town Council line near the Laterbiokorshie cluster of schools in Accra.
Final funeral rites will be announced later.
Thank you.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Muzic Mensah selected for Boomplay’s inaugural ‘NEXT WAVE’ Programme
3 hours
-
Prime Insight to tackle legal vacation controversy and $1million AKSA bribery case
4 hours
-
Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa dies on arrival in Accra
4 hours
-
POS Foundation raises alarm over student cohabitation, sexual harassment on university campuses
5 hours
-
Nandom NPP primary heats up as four candidates enter 2028 race
5 hours
-
Mangione admits killing healthcare CEO and pleads guilty to federal charges
6 hours
-
The Invite to The Odyssey: 12 of the best films of 2026 so far
6 hours
-
Ayra Starr on her secret relationship and teasing Stevie Wonder
6 hours
-
NPP Ashanti holds vigil in support of Wontumi as lawyers appeal conviction
6 hours
-
TCDA targets higher crop yields as farmers receive inputs
6 hours
-
Kofi Amoako Attah inducted into 11th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame
6 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss AKSA energy deal, legal vacation and GoldBod losses
7 hours
-
Gushegu MCE says slain Yiidana was targeted as police investigate killing of chief and son
7 hours
-
President Mahama reiterates commitment to link regional capitals with good roads
7 hours
-
Ex-Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism row found dead
7 hours