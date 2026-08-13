Is Agenda 111 being privatised? RTI request seeks details of ‘secret deals’ with private entities

The Ministry of Health has been asked to disclose all proposals, agreements and negotiations with private entities to complete, manage, or own Agenda 111 hospitals, raising fresh questions about whether the government intends to privatise the flagship hospital project.

In a Right to Information request filed by Rights Accountability Network, under the RTI Act, 2019 (Act 989), the Ministry is being asked to provide records of all dealings with companies, religious bodies, foundations and investors who have expressed interest in Agenda 111 since January 2025.

The request, copied to the Ministry’s Information Officer, seeks 15 categories of documents including memoranda of understanding, PPP agreements, financial models, Cabinet approvals, and minutes of meetings between government officials and prospective private partners.

"For clarity, this request is not limited to any particular private entity or organisation," the application states, adding that "It covers all private entities that have approached Government, been approached by Government, submitted proposals, expressed interest, entered negotiations or otherwise sought to participate in Agenda 111."

The application wants to know: the names of all private entities that have shown interest in Agenda 111; copies of all proposals; letters and agreements submitted; financial terms, including who pays what between government and private partners; details of any proposed ownership; lease, concession or management by private entities; current status of each deal: under consideration, negotiation, approved, concluded, suspended or abandoned.

It also demands copies of legal opinions, due diligence reports, feasibility studies and "any document establishing the legal and institutional framework under which private entities are permitted to participate" in Agenda 111.

Agenda 111 was launched by the Akufo-Addo government to build 111 district and regional hospitals across the country but several of the projects remain uncompleted before the government left office.

Health policy analysts say the RTI suggests government may be considering Public-Private Partnerships to complete the hospitals without a public announcement.

The Mahama government had been accused of neglecting the projects nearly 18 months into his administration.

While the RTI request alleges plans to "sell off" the hospitals through private partnership, there has been no public competitive procurement process for Agenda 111 partnerships.

The request specifically asks for details of "any completed or ongoing transfer, lease, concession, management or operational arrangement involving an Agenda 111 facility and a private entity."

The Ministry of Health has 14 days under the RTI law to respond.

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