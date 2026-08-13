Kojo Antwi presents memoir to Otumfuo, promises to launch next album at Manhyia

Ghanaian music legend Kojo Antwi has presented copies of his memoir, Mr Music Man: The Journey, to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Asantehemaa Nana Yaa Akyaa II at Manhyia Palace.

The musician also used the occasion to inform the Asantehene of his intention to launch his next album at Manhyia Palace in his presence.

Kojo Antwi made the commitment when he paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo during the Awukudae Festival.

Although a date for the album release and launch has not yet been announced, the musician assured the Asantehene that he would hold the launch at Manhyia Palace in his honour.

During the visit, Kojo Antwi presented 300 copies of his memoir to Otumfuo and 50 copies to the Asantehemaa.

He later paid a separate visit to the Asantehemaa to congratulate her on her enstoolment.

The musician was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Rocklyn Antwi, and broadcaster Dr Kwame Adinkrah.

Sharing his musical journey

The engagement provided an opportunity for Kojo Antwi to formally share his latest literary work with the Asantehene.

Mr Music Man: The Journey, which was launched in February 2026, chronicles his life, musical career and experiences spanning decades in Ghana's entertainment industry.

The memoir traces his formative years, his emergence as one of Ghana's most celebrated musicians and the evolution of his artistry.

Kojo Antwi has previously explained that his decision to document his life was partly motivated by concerns that many African music legends left behind few written accounts of their experiences.

The memoir, he said, is intended to preserve his personal story while contributing to the historical record of African music.

A meeting of cultural institutions

The visit brought together two prominent symbols of Ghanaian cultural heritage — Asante traditional leadership and the country's music tradition.

Kojo Antwi's career has spanned highlife, Afropop and reggae influences, earning him a lasting place in Ghana's popular music history and audiences across Africa.

His presentation of the memoir to Otumfuo therefore went beyond a formal book presentation, highlighting the role of both traditional institutions and creative practitioners in preserving Ghana's cultural heritage.

The Awukudae Festival provided the setting for the engagement, bringing together traditional authorities, dignitaries and members of the public at Manhyia.

For Kojo Antwi, the visit also offered an opportunity to place his personal and musical history before one of Ghana's foremost custodians of traditional culture.

His planned album launch at Manhyia, when the date is eventually announced, is expected to further deepen that connection between Ghana's traditional heritage and contemporary music.

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