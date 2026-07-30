Archbishop of Canterbury visits Manhyia to foster ties between Asanteman and Anglican Church

History, faith and royalty converged at the Manhyia Palace as Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullaly made a landmark pilgrimage to the heart of the Asante Kingdom.

The historic visit by the 106th and first female Archbishop of the Anglican Communion aimed at strengthening the centuries-old relationship between the Church and Asanteman as the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II called for prayers, honesty and faithfulness to help restore stability to what he describes as a world in a "confused state."

The Archbishop of Canterbury is on a 10-day visit to the Church of the Province of West Africa, commencing her tour of the sub-region in Ghana.

Dame Sarah Mullaly and her entourage from England paid a courtesy visit to the Manhyia palace, paying homage to the Asantehemaa and Asantehene.

The visit highlighted a historic relationship between the Anglican Church and the Asante Kingdom - a bond that dates back to Nana Agyeman Prempeh I, who converted to the faith during his exile in the Seychelles and returned baptized in 1904.

Because of the King's conversion, successive Asante royalty formed a strong bond with the Anglican Communion, making it a central denomination for the Ashanti royal household.

The ArchBishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullaly, highlighted the pivotal role Asanteman has played in the existence of the church as she called for greater collaboration to foster ties between the church and the kingdom.

“We are working in partnership with the Asante people, and it is so important for the Anglican Church – respecting each other and recognizing that each of us are created in the image of God,” she noted.

At the palace, the Archbishop visited the Manhyia Museum to grasp the history, traditions and customs of the Asantes and about their Kings and Queens.

Dame Sarah Mullaly is the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury and the first female leader in the 1,400-year history of the Church of England.

Otumfuo reaffirmed the Ghana Diocese of the Anglican Church’s support for her and expressed hope that her leadership would bring stability to the Communion.

“The old world is in a confused state now. It is only prayer and also being honest and faithful to each other that can help. We pray that in your tenure; the Anglican Church will grow. You taking up this office gives us the assurance that you will steer the ship to make it more stable and calm the waters.

A Eucharistic service was also held at the palace for the King to offer him prayers for an exemplary kingship as Asantehene further welcomed her with a banquet.

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