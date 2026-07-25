Archbishop of Canterbury embarks on weeklong tour to Ghana 

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, will visit Ghana from July 25 to 31.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is the Senior Bishop and Primate of the Church of England, as well as the ceremonial head of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

In a post on her Facebook page on July 24, she wrote, “I’m looking forward to travelling to Ghana and Cameroon this weekend, for my first visit to Africa as Archbishop of Canterbury.

Over the next 11 days, I’ll have the privilege of worshipping with our Anglican brothers and sisters, meeting church and community leaders, spending time with young people and members of the Mothers’ Union.”

According to her, “Throughout the pastoral visit, I will be praying and worshipping with Anglican congregations, and seeing the vital role they play in their communities and societies.”

“Please pray for all those we’ll meet, and that our time together will deepen our friendship, faith and shared witness to the good news of Jesus Christ,” the post concluded.

Madam Dame Sarah Mullally will be welcomed upon arrival at the Accra International Airport on July 25 by Archbishop Cyril Kobina Ben Smith, Ven Anthony Eiwuley (Provincial Secretary) and Rt. Rev’d Dr. Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto, Bishop of Accra.

She will then visit selected local parishes including; The Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, St. Mary's Anglican Church, where she will unveil a plaque, St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Church and St. Andrews Anglican Church.

She is expected to officiate a service at St. Joseph The Worker Anglican Church, Kaneshie and lay a foundation stone for theUSPG project at St Monica’s Church, Kaneshie.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will also meet the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Christian Rogg, and pay a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House.

The Primate of the Church of England will also engage members of the Anglican Young People Association (AYPA) at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Osu.

The visit will also take her to Asante Mampong, where she will pay a courtesy call on the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu III.

Here, Madam Dame Sarah Mullaly will visit the St. Monica's Nursing and Midwifery Training College, St. Monica's College of Education, and Mampong Babies Home. She willcommission a new clinic which will be named in her honour.

Her next port of call will be the Manhyia Palace for a courtesy call on His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during which she will be hosted to dinner

The Senior Bishop will climax her weeklong trip with a visit to the Cape Coast Castle, Adisadel College and end with a courtesy call on Oguaa Omanhene, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, at Emintsimadze Palace.

Upon return to Accra, she will depart to Togo for the next leg of her African tour.

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