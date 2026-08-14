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Nandom NPP primary heats up as four candidates enter 2028 race

Source: Rafiq Salam  
  14 August 2026 9:51pm
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The battle for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary ticket in Nandom has exploded into a four-way contest.

Legal practitioner Sylvester Isang, former Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, social development consultant Alois Kog Kyaakpier Mohl, and former Chief Executive Officer of defunct microfinance company DKM Microfinance, Martin Dikumwine Delle, have all declared their intention to contest the 2028 primaries.

The seat is currently held by NDC’s Dr Richard Kuuire.

Speaking in Nandom, Lawyer Sylvester Isang said his bid is about experience and urgency.

“Come January 2027, I will turn 50 years... I would just have 10 years to attain the public mandatory retirement age of 60. So the time is now,” he declared.

From brewing pito with his mother to paying his SHS fees through farm work, Mr Isang drew on his humble roots.

He paid tribute to his late grandfather, Timatio, who sold groundnuts to pay his Nandom SHS fees in 1994.

“I have seen it all... I understand Nandom’s peculiar problems, having experienced some of these challenges myself,” he said.

His agenda includes providing five tractors for farmers, establishing a Food Relief Office, cementing floors for poor households, providing seed funds for churches and mosques, offering free transport for freshers, constructing mechanised boreholes, and establishing a Begire Cultural Centre.

Lawyer Isang also promised to run a clean campaign.

“I pledge to run on issues, devoid of insults. But if you throw out false information about my hard-earned reputation, I will pursue you,” he said.

On August 11, former MP and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery announced his comeback on Nandom FM.

“I’ve heard the call. I’ve prayed about it. I’ve agreed that I will put myself forward,” he said.

“Any good thing Nandom people say I’ve done is not by my strength. It’s by the power of the Almighty.”

Also lacing his boots for the contest is Alois Kog Kyaakpier Mohl, a social development consultant and former Deputy CEO of the Social Investment Fund.

He was disqualified from the 2024 primaries and is now seeking a second shot.

He told me that his decision to contest is non-negotiable and that he will formally declare his intention before the end of the month.

Also declaring his intention is Martin Dikumwine Delle, former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct DKM Microfinance Company.

He declared his intention on Facebook on August 12, 2026, becoming the fourth entrant in the race.

With four prominent names now in the ring, the Nandom NPP primary is shaping up as one of the most competitive contests in the Upper West Region ahead of the 2028 elections.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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