NPP Ashanti holds vigil in support of Wontumi as lawyers appeal conviction

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region is holding a vigil in Kumasi in solidarity with its Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

This comes as his lawyers begin processes to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Party executives, constituency leaders and supporters have gathered at the DMB Campaign Office in Kumasi to express their support for the embattled chairman and demand his release.

Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment with hard labour by an Accra High Court after being found guilty of involvement in illegal mining activities at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The NPP says the vigil is intended to demonstrate its solidarity with the regional chairman and mobilise members as his legal team seeks to overturn the court’s decision.

The party has maintained that it will support Chairman Wontumi through the ongoing legal process.

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