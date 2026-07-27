Atta Akyea takes over Chairman Wontumi’s Tano Nimiri illegal mining case, trial resumes July 31

Samuel Atta Akyea has officially taken over as lead counsel for embattled New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve illegal mining case.

The development follows the withdrawal of Wontumi’s former lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, from the case.

The matter is expected to return to the Accra High Court on Friday, July 31, 2026, for continuation of proceedings.

Atta Akyea, a former Minister for Works and Housing, stepped in after Appiah-Kubi informed the court of his decision to discontinue his representation of Wontumi.

Explaining the change in legal representation, Atta Akyea said the decision was initiated by Appiah-Kubi and was not a dismissal by the accused person.

“Andy had indicated to my latest client that he wanted to exit the case, so he was not fired. It was his voluntary announcement to Chairman Wontumi that, for some considerations, he did not see himself continuing with the case,” he said.

The change of counsel comes at a critical stage of the trial, with the accused persons already before the court on charges linked to alleged illegal mining activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

Wontumi, Akonta Mining, Kwame Antwi, and Owusu Bempah have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are currently on bail.

Akonta Mining faces charges including felling trees in a Forest Reserve without written authority and erecting structures without written authority, offences under the Forest Protection Act, 1974 (NRCD 243), as amended.

Wontumi is facing two counts of allegedly abetting the unauthorised felling of trees within a Forest Reserve.

During proceedings on June 17, 2026, an investigator told the court that investigations had established that Wontumi directed mining activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

However, during cross-examination by Appiah-Kubi, the investigator admitted that he did not personally witness Wontumi issuing such instructions.

Wontumi appeared before the court on July 21, 2026, under prison escort, days after he was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment with hard labour in a separate illegal mining case involving the Samreboi concession.

The court subsequently adjourned the Tano Nimiri case to July 31 after his legal team requested additional time to prepare.

Meanwhile, Atta Akyea has confirmed that the defence team is also preparing to challenge Wontumi’s conviction in the Samreboi case.

The legal team is expected to file a notice of appeal and has indicated plans to apply for bail pending appeal. Atta Akyea has expressed confidence that the application would receive favourable consideration from the Court of Appeal.

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