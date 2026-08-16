New Road Traffic Law introduces separate licensing regime for commercial drivers

One of the most significant changes introduced under Ghana's new road traffic regulations is the creation of separate licensing regimes for private and commercial drivers, according to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).

Speaking on JoyNews' The Law on Sunday, August 16, the Director of Regulations, Inspections and Compliance at the NRSA, Kwame Koduah Atuahene, said the new framework moves away from the previous system, where a single licence could be used for different categories of driving.

"One of the highlights of the new law is the licensing regime for drivers. We are moving away from just one licensing regime," he said.

According to him, the reforms will allow the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to issue separate licences for private and commercial drivers, as well as licences specifically for commercial motorcycle riders.

He explained that the changes go beyond simply teaching drivers how to operate vehicles.

"The training regime should not just focus on moving a vehicle forward and backwards," he said.

Mr Atuahene stressed that commercial driving requires a different set of skills and responsibilities, including customer service and a better understanding of the obligations associated with transporting passengers and goods.

"The mindset you need, the customer service orientation, and the fact that you are transporting people all require a different level of training," he noted.

He described the revised training requirements as one of the most exciting aspects of the new legislation, arguing that they would help improve professionalism within the transport sector.

He also highlighted the introduction of separate regulations governing licence applications, renewals, suspensions, revocations and disqualifications.

According to him, the new framework establishes clearer rules for licensing and enforcement while strengthening efforts to improve safety on Ghana's roads.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.