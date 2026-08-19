Kumasi commercial drivers back road traffic law but demand public education

Commercial drivers in Kumasi have welcomed the passage of the Road Traffic Amendment Bill, 2025, but are calling on authorities to intensify public education and ensure strict enforcement of the new law.

Parliament passed the Road Traffic Amendment Bill, 2025, in December 2025 to amend the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683).

The amendment introduces new provisions covering alcohol concentration limits for drivers, the commercial use of motorcycles, tricycles, and quadricycles, mandatory safety equipment, and regulations governing commercial drivers.

According to many commercial drivers, the amendments are necessary to improve road safety and bring order to the transport sector.

However, they expressed concern that without proper education and enforcement, the law risks being ignored, just like some previous road traffic regulations.

Mr. Eric Duodu, Trustee of the Anloga Junction Branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), said executive members of the union were not engaged prior to the passage of the Bill.

According to him, the lack of prior engagement has left both union leaders and drivers uninformed about key provisions in the law.

“We had no knowledge of the passage of the new road traffic law. As a result, drivers under our authority have not been given access to the document and remain uninformed about its provisions,” he said.

Mr. Duodu expressed concern that rolling out such a major amendment without engaging key transport stakeholders could create confusion and enforcement challenges on the roads.

He is therefore urging the Ministry of Transport, the National Road Safety Authority, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to immediately commence stakeholder engagements and a nationwide public education campaign to ensure drivers and passengers are adequately informed before enforcement begins.

Following a briefing on critical aspects of the new law, Mr. Duodu expressed support for the amendments, stating that transport operators are in full support of any policy aimed at reducing road crashes and restoring discipline in the sector.

He, however, stressed the need for strict and consistent enforcement by the relevant authorities to ensure compliance and protect lives.

Other drivers also echoed the call for education, saying they support the law but need clarity to avoid being sanctioned unfairly.

“We support the new law because it will help reduce accidents and bring order on our roads. But the government must educate the passengers and us well before they start arresting people,”,one driver stated.

Another driver at Anloga Junction added, “The authorities should enforce it fairly. We also need workshops and announcements in the lorry stations so that everyone understands the new rules, especially on alcohol limits, minimum driving age, overloading, and the commercial use of tricycles.”

Transport operators say the 2025 amendment is aimed at addressing emerging road safety challenges, including the proliferation of commercial motorbikes and tricycles, and reducing drink-driving incidents.

Stakeholders are expected to begin implementation of the new provisions in the coming months.

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