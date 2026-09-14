Agbodza demands quality, value for money in Accra-Kumasi Expressway construction

Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza

Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza has cautioned contractors and other stakeholders working on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway that the government will demand strict adherence to quality, value for money and timely delivery.

He said the 198.7-kilometre expressway must be built to international standards and developed as a long-term national asset capable of supporting Ghana’s economic growth.

Speaking at the handover of the 175.6-kilometre cleared right-of-way on Monday, September 14, Mr Agbodza said the project was necessary to ease mounting pressure on the Accra-Kumasi corridor.

“For decades, the Accra-Kumasi corridor has carried the disproportionate share of the national traffic. Growth in population, freight and commercial activity has placed increasing pressure on the existing N6,” he said.

He stressed that repeatedly repairing and widening the existing road would not be enough, arguing that Ghana needs a modern network that separates through traffic from local traffic.

Mr Agbodza said the contractor selection process was being pursued through international competitive pre-qualification to attract firms with the technical and financial capacity to execute the project.

“The process must be competitive, transparent and rigorous. Ghana must obtain quality, value for money and timely delivery. These principles are non-negotiable,” he stated.

He added that the project would also create opportunities for Ghanaian engineers, contractors, suppliers, artisans and young professionals through local participation, skills and technology transfer.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.