Diaspora Nasara Caucus congratulates Mohammed Ali Suraj, new NPP executives

Audio By Carbonatix
The Diaspora Nasara Organiser Caucus has congratulated the newly elected National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.
In a statement issued on Sunday, October 4, 2026, the Caucus extended particular congratulations to Alhaji Mohammed Ali Suraj on his election as National Nasara Organiser.
It also congratulated John Boadu, who was elected National Chairman, and the other newly elected executives.
The Caucus recognised the following executives:
- National Chairman: John Boadu
- First Vice Chairman: Kojo Fosu Boadu
- Second Vice Chairman: Henry Nana Boakye
- Third Vice Chairman: Nana Akomea
- General Secretary: Justin Frimpong Kodua
- National Organiser: Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
- National Treasurer: Alfred Kojo Thompson
- National Women’s Organiser: Mavis Hawa Koomson
- National Youth Organiser: Abanga Fuseini Yakubu
- National Nasara Organiser: Alhaji Mohammed Ali Suraj
- National Communications Director: Dennis Miracles Aboagye
The Caucus commended all aspirants who participated in the elections, recognising their contributions to the party and its internal democratic process.
It also called on NPP members to support the new executives and work together in a spirit of unity.
The Diaspora Nasara Organiser Caucus said it looks forward to engaging constructively with the newly elected National Nasara Organiser and contributing to the continued development of the Nasara Wing.
The statement was issued by Issah Ayumah, Diaspora Nasara Organiser Caucus and UK Nasara Organiser.
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