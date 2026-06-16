NPP executives petition regional leadership to annul regional leadership election

A group of constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency has petitioned the party's Western North Regional Chairman, calling for the immediate annulment of ongoing Electoral Area Executive Committee elections.

In a petition dated June 14, 2026, the executives allege that the electoral process has been marred by irregularities, constitutional breaches and the disenfranchisement of qualified party members.

The petition, addressed through the Constituency Executive Committee, claims that a re-vetting exercise conducted for aspirants seeking positions as Electoral Area Coordinators in parts of the constituency was carried out without the approval of the Constituency Executive Committee or the then Regional Representative.

According to the petitioners, the disputed exercise led to the publication of an alternative vetting list and notice of poll which allegedly disqualified aspirants who did not participate in the re-vetting process. They contend that a separate approved list later issued by the then Regional Representative recognized all eligible aspirants who had fulfilled their party obligations.

The executives say the emergence of conflicting vetting lists and notices of poll created uncertainty and prompted them to appeal to the regional and national leadership of the party to suspend the elections pending the establishment of a clear roadmap for the process.

The petition states that the elections were subsequently suspended, but the suspension was later lifted following what regional officials described as a satisfactory resolution reached by the party's national leadership.

However, the petitioners argue that no written resolution or roadmap was communicated to the full Constituency Executive Committee before the elections resumed.

"Regrettably, no written resolution or roadmap was communicated to the entire Constituency Executive Committee clarifying how the substantive disputes had been resolved," the petition states.

They further allege that an election timetable was released shortly after the suspension was lifted, with voting scheduled to begin almost immediately, leaving little time for consultations and preparations.

The petition also raises concerns about the conduct of voting in several electoral areas. According to the executives, elections held on 13 June in zones including Bethlehem, Basengele and Lineso were characterized by confusion and disputes over candidate eligibility.

The petitioners allege that some aspirants were disqualified despite presenting evidence of party dues payments made to the National Secretariat.

Questioning the basis for the disqualifications, the petition states, "How can a selfless party member who has satisfied his financial obligations to the party be deprived of his right to contest on the basis of non-attendance at an illegal re-vetting exercise?"

The petition poses a further question, "How can a faction be permitted to conduct elections when aspirants who attended the said vetting and tendered evidence of dues payment, both personally and through guarantees, are nonetheless disqualified for the sole purpose of ensuring that preferred candidates are returned unopposed?"

They further claim that constituency officers led by the Constituency Secretary and the Research and Elections Officer rather than regional election officials oversaw parts of the process and that concerns raised by some members of the Constituency Executive Committee were not addressed.

The executives additionally accuse the constituency leadership of attempting to influence outcomes through selective disqualifications, an allegation that has not been independently verified.

Among the most serious claims contained in the petition are allegations that election results could be entered into the party's results management system in areas where voting did not take place.

According to the petitioners, the Constituency Chairman allegedly stated that, "we are done with voting and would proceed to enter our preferred choices on the elections results system."

The petition cites an incident at Kwaaso Polling Station within the Kwamekrom Electoral Area, where the petitioners allege that no election was conducted despite individuals being selected to participate in the process.

The document also alleges that tensions surrounding the elections led to confrontations in some communities, with constituency officers reportedly facing verbal and physical abuse as local party members protested against the process.

According to the petitioners, attempts to conduct elections in several communities encountered resistance from party members who questioned the credibility of the exercise.

The petition states that "the rank and file of the party registered their dissent by preventing the conduct of elections in several communities" because they believed the process lacked credibility and threatened party unity.

The executives argue that the events constitute violations of provisions of the NPP Constitution relating to election administration, due process and the rights of party members in good standing.

The petition further alleges that constituency officers were "compelled to vacate several venues under conditions of booing and public disapproval, thereby presenting a deplorable spectacle for a party earnestly seeking to reorganize for electoral victory in 2028, yet whose progress is being undermined by the parochial interests of a few individuals."

They are therefore calling on the party's national and regional leadership to annul the entire Electoral Area Executive Committee election process in the constituency and organise fresh elections under direct national supervision.

The petition specifically prays "That the entirety of the Electoral Area Executive Committee Elections in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency be annulled with immediate effect by the National and Regional leadership."

Among their recommendations are an independent audit of the vetting process, stricter controls over the management of election results, a formal briefing of the Constituency Executive Committee before any future elections and disciplinary action against officials found to have breached party rules.

The petition was signed by several constituency executives, including Deputy Constituency Secretary Dr. (H.C.) Kofi Anane Korsah, Constituency Treasurer Charles Assuah, Deputy Constituency Organizer Ben Kumi, Constituency Women Organizer Christiana Donkor and other constituency officers.

Copies of the petition were sent to the NPP General Secretary, the party's 2028 presidential flagbearer, members of the Western North Regional Steering Committee and other stakeholders.

At the time of the petition, the regional leadership had not publicly responded to the allegations contained in the document.

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