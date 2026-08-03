Africa

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes north of Egypt’s Suez, no damage reported

Source: Reuters  
  3 August 2026 2:26am
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An earthquake measuring 5.6 ‌in magnitude struck 38 km (24 miles) north of the Egyptian city of Suez ​just after 3:00 a.m. (0000 ​GMT) on Monday, Egypt's National Research ⁠Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics ​said.

The institute said it had received no reports of casualties or property damage.

The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated ​its emergency response plan in ​the governorates where the quake was felt. ‌

It ⁠urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage and to follow official updates as authorities ​continued to ​assess ⁠the situation.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the ​earthquake at magnitude 5.4 ​and ⁠said it struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

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