5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes north of Egypt’s Suez, no damage reported

Audio By Carbonatix
An earthquake measuring 5.6 in magnitude struck 38 km (24 miles) north of the Egyptian city of Suez just after 3:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Monday, Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said.
The institute said it had received no reports of casualties or property damage.
The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated its emergency response plan in the governorates where the quake was felt.
It urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage and to follow official updates as authorities continued to assess the situation.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the earthquake at magnitude 5.4 and said it struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).
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