Ghana, Egypt reaffirm strategic partnership as Egypt marks 74th National Day in Accra

Ghana and Egypt have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, security and regional development as the Arab Republic of Egypt celebrated the 74th anniversary of its National Day at a colourful diplomatic reception in Accra.

The event, held at the Four Points by Sheraton Accra Airport Hotel on Friday, July 24, 2026, brought together ministers of state, legislators, diplomats, traditional leaders, business executives, members of the Egyptian community and other distinguished guests to commemorate Egypt's National Day while celebrating the longstanding friendship between the two African nations.

The celebration marked the anniversary of the 1952 Egyptian Revolution, widely regarded as a turning point that inspired independence movements across Africa and contributed significantly to the continent's struggle against colonial rule.

Seven decades of friendship

Addressing the gathering, the Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Wael Fathy, described Ghana and Egypt as countries united by history, shared values and a common vision for Africa's future.

He said relations between the two nations had evolved into one of the continent's most enduring partnerships, dating back to the era of Egypt's President Gamal Abdel Nasser and Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and continuing under Presidents Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and John Dramani Mahama.

"It is a great honour and privilege to represent my great nation, Egypt—the cradle of civilisation and a land of enduring history and faith—in the great Republic of Ghana, the birthplace of Pan-Africanism and one of Africa's most respected democratic success stories," he stated.

Mr Fathy said the two countries would next year celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations, describing the milestone as evidence of a partnership built on mutual respect, solidarity and shared aspirations.

"Throughout these seven decades, our partnership has remained strong and steady, marked not by fluctuations but by continuous growth and deepening cooperation," he said.

Historic bond

The Ambassador recalled the symbolic relationship forged through the marriage of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, to Egyptian Fathia Nkrumah, describing it as an enduring testament to the close ties between the peoples of both countries.

He noted that one of the couple's sons, Gamal Nkrumah, continues to reside in Egypt.

"We are celebrating not only the relations between Egypt and Ghana, but we are celebrating the enriched relationship in all sectors," Mr Fathy said.

Trade and investment

Highlighting the growing economic partnership between the two countries, the Ambassador disclosed that nearly 50 Egyptian companies currently operate in Ghana across diverse sectors of the economy.

According to him, the companies secured investments and contracts worth millions of dollars this year alone, contributing to Ghana's industrial growth, employment creation and sustainable development.

He described Ghana and Egypt as a model for African cooperation capable of advancing continental integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Mr Fathy also commended President Mahama for attending the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum last November, describing the museum as one of the world's most significant cultural projects and "a gift from Egypt to humanity."

Shared commitment

The Ambassador said Egypt remained committed to working with Ghana in promoting justice, peace and historical accountability on the continent.

He cited Egypt's support for the recent United Nations General Assembly Resolution declaring the trafficking and enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity, as well as its participation in the high-level reparatory justice conference hosted in Accra earlier this year.

"Together, Egypt and Ghana continue to demonstrate that through partnership, shared values and mutual respect, we can contribute to a more just, peaceful and prosperous future," he stated.

Ghana applauds Egypt

Representing the Government of Ghana, the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Mr Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, conveyed President John Dramani Mahama's congratulations to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Egyptian people on the occasion.

He described the relationship between the two countries as one founded on Pan-African ideals, mutual respect and a common pursuit of development.

"Their shared commitment to self-determination, African liberation and unity remains a source of inspiration for our continued cooperation," he said.

Mr Terlabi observed that the 1952 Egyptian Revolution had inspired liberation struggles across Africa and deserved recognition for its contribution to the continent's political emancipation.

Expanding cooperation

Looking ahead to the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, the Deputy Minister said Ghana remained committed to expanding cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, education, health, tourism, defence, capacity building and multilateral diplomacy.

He expressed appreciation to Egypt for providing training opportunities to Ghanaian public officials through the Egyptian Partnership for Development, while acknowledging the contribution of Egyptian businesses to Ghana's economic growth through investments, job creation and skills transfer.

"Ghana remains committed to strengthening economic cooperation and promoting greater private sector collaboration between our two countries," he stated.

He also praised Egypt's leadership within the African Union, the United Nations and other multilateral institutions, saying both countries continued to collaborate on peace and security, climate action, sustainable development, regional integration and reforms to global governance.

"The friendship between Ghana and Egypt remains an excellent example of Africa's solidarity and cooperation as we confront emerging global challenges," he added.

Hospitality and investment

The General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Accra Airport Hotel, Mr Philippe Bailloux, welcomed guests to the newly opened hotel and expressed optimism about Ghana's hospitality industry.

Mr Bailloux, who has lived in Egypt for more than two decades, said hosting Egypt's National Day celebration held personal significance because of his longstanding connection with the country.

Mr Bailloux praised the professionalism and hospitality of Ghanaian workers, describing them as one of the hotel's greatest strengths.

"My best resource and my best tool that I have here is the quality of the staff that I find here in Ghana, as they are very friendly and always smiling," he said.

He added that sustained business success would depend on maintaining international hospitality standards and consistently delivering quality service to earn public confidence.

As guests enjoyed Egyptian cuisine, cultural displays and a documentary showcasing Egypt's rich civilisation and development achievements, speakers expressed confidence that the relationship between Ghana and Egypt would continue to flourish.

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