Interior Minister urges religious leaders to protect Ghana’s tradition of tolerance

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting Ghana’s long-standing tradition of Christian-Muslim tolerance, describing it as a key pillar of the country’s peace and security.
He said Ghana’s culture of religious harmony must be deliberately protected, particularly in the face of incidents that could create tensions between religious communities.
The Minister made the remarks during an engagement with Christian and Muslim religious leaders in Accra following a recent altercation between a pastor and an imam that generated public concern.
Mr Mubarak commended the Inspector General of Police, the National Chief Imam and Christian leaders for their swift intervention in the matter.
He said their response demonstrated the maturity and tolerance that had helped preserve Ghana’s religious harmony over the years.
“We saw leadership in action. The way our religious leaders and the Police Service handled the matter shows the level of understanding and tolerance that defines us as Ghanaians. That is what we must continue to protect,” he said.
The Interior Minister also assured religious leaders that the Ministry and security agencies would remain neutral in dealing with incidents involving people from different religious backgrounds.
He stressed that criminal conduct would be treated as such, irrespective of the religious affiliation or status of those involved.
“Crime will be treated as crime and we will deal with perpetrators in accordance with the law, without fear or favour, to ensure that no one uses religion to undermine our peace,” he said.
Mr Mubarak explained that the engagement was also intended to thank religious leaders for their intervention, seek their views on strengthening religious tolerance and explore ways of deepening collaboration between the government, security agencies and faith communities.
He said Ghana’s religious diversity should be regarded as a strength rather than a source of division.
“Our diversity is our strength. Let us guard it jealously so that Ghana remains a beacon of peace in the region,” he added.
The Christian and Muslim leaders welcomed the engagement, describing continued dialogue between government and religious stakeholders as important to maintaining peace and stability.
They also raised concerns on issues affecting religious coexistence, which the Minister assured them would be considered.
The Minister further confirmed that the National Peace Council would continue its efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and strengthen dialogue among religious communities across the country.
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