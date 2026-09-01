Permit from Interior Ministry required to import arms, ammunition – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has cautioned travellers that arms and ammunition cannot be imported into Ghana as ordinary personal effects and require prior approval from the Ministry of the Interior.

According to a Revenue Officer at the Accra International Airport Preventive Unit, Conrad Attu, firearms and ammunition are subject to strict regulatory controls because of their restricted nature.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, September 1, Mr Attu said anyone seeking to import arms or ammunition must obtain the necessary permit from the Ministry of the Interior before bringing the items into the country.

“Before any person would import any arm or ammunition, you will have to get a permit from the Ministry of Interior prior to importation,” he said.

He explained that Customs officers would examine the items upon arrival and verify whether the importer had the required permit.

“We would also make sure we conduct the examination and confirm if you have the necessary permit,” he added.

Mr Attu said even where the appropriate permit had been obtained, the items could be detained at the airport pending further processing by the Ministry of the Interior.

The GRA therefore urged travellers to secure all necessary approvals before attempting to bring firearms or ammunition into Ghana to avoid delays or other complications at the airport.

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