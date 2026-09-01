Permit from Interior Ministry required to import arms, ammunition – GRA

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has cautioned travellers that arms and ammunition cannot be imported into Ghana as ordinary personal effects and require prior approval from the Ministry of the Interior.
According to a Revenue Officer at the Accra International Airport Preventive Unit, Conrad Attu, firearms and ammunition are subject to strict regulatory controls because of their restricted nature.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, September 1, Mr Attu said anyone seeking to import arms or ammunition must obtain the necessary permit from the Ministry of the Interior before bringing the items into the country.
“Before any person would import any arm or ammunition, you will have to get a permit from the Ministry of Interior prior to importation,” he said.
He explained that Customs officers would examine the items upon arrival and verify whether the importer had the required permit.
“We would also make sure we conduct the examination and confirm if you have the necessary permit,” he added.
Mr Attu said even where the appropriate permit had been obtained, the items could be detained at the airport pending further processing by the Ministry of the Interior.
The GRA therefore urged travellers to secure all necessary approvals before attempting to bring firearms or ammunition into Ghana to avoid delays or other complications at the airport.
Latest Stories
-
Residents, business in Accra must pay for waste management not from Common Fund – Ayariga
3 minutes
-
Palm oil should not be used to induce vomiting
3 minutes
-
Nearly 3 out of 4 women give birth without a trained professional in Sene East
9 minutes
-
PRURide 2026: Elite race set for September 6
12 minutes
-
Forms Capital empowers young Ghanaian innovators to reimagine the future of finance at Hack54 2026
14 minutes
-
Recovering ECG’s losses could strengthen power sector without tariff increases – Ing. Quaye-Larbi
15 minutes
-
Local Government Minister declares war on indiscipline over sanitation rates
16 minutes
-
OSP is becoming a nuisance and has exceeded its mandate—Kwadwo Poku
16 minutes
-
Gold contributed only $1.30 to every $100 added to Ghana’s reserves in 2025 – NPP claims
18 minutes
-
Mahama demands protection of civilians, unhindered aid access in Gaza
19 minutes
-
Mahama holds bilateral talks with Serbian President Vučić in Belgrade
20 minutes
-
NPP demands publication of foreign gold buyers, contracts and discounts
24 minutes
-
Non-interest finance is for everyone: IFRIG supports BoG’s inclusive financial agenda
30 minutes
-
One Africa Securities secures landmark admission into BoG, SEC’s regulatory sandboxes
32 minutes
-
Ga Mantse to attend grand Homowo UK festival 2026 in London
34 minutes