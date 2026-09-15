GRA targets over double revenue by 2028

Anthony Kwasi Sarpong

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is targeting more than a doubling of its revenue collections by 2028, with the Commissioner-General, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, stressing that the growth of businesses and industry will be critical to achieving the target.

Mr Sarpong said the GRA is seeking to double the revenue it collected in 2024 by 2028, while improving tax compliance and creating a more predictable environment for businesses.

He was speaking at the AGI 2026 Industrial and Exhibition Summit, where he emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between the tax authority and the private sector to support Ghana’s industrialisation and domestic revenue mobilisation.

According to him, the GRA’s revenue performance is directly linked to the strength of the economy and the ability of businesses to expand their operations.

“When your business grows, the nation can collect more without raising a single rate,” he said.

He added that the interests of the GRA and the business community are therefore closely aligned.

“GRA succeeds when Ghana’s industries succeed,” Mr Sarpong stated.

GRA Targets Broader Tax Base

The Commissioner-General said the Authority’s strategy is focused on broadening the tax base, improving predictability in the tax system, simplifying rules and using digitisation to improve efficiency and compliance.

According to him, the GRA is implementing a number of legal and technological reforms to make tax administration more efficient and responsive to the needs of businesses.

Mr Sarpong disclosed that the GRA collected GH¢130 billion in revenue in 2024 and has set a target of doubling that figure by 2028.

He said the Authority collected GH¢182 billion last year and is targeting GH¢225 billion in 2026, adding that the GRA is currently on course to meet this year’s target.

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