Football

Oliseh scores twice in late comeback win for France

Source: BBC  
  5 October 2026 9:30pm
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France scored four goals in the final 13 minutes to come from behind and beat Belgium in the Nations League as Zinedine Zidane maintained his unbeaten start in charge.

Dodi Lukebakio scored Belgium's opening goal after running onto Romeo Lavia's brilliant 60-yard through ball and beating France debutant keeper Guillaume Restes.

France kept knocking on the door and eventually levelled when Desire Doue's low shot from outside the box beat Maarten Vandevoordt, making his debut in the Belgium goal.

Rayan Cherki put them ahead after being picked out with a cutback from fellow substitute Michael Olise.

And Olise scored two late goals himself, both from Doue passes, to maintain his fine form for his country.

The Bayern Munich man has now been involved in 17 goals in 16 games for France in 2026.

France top Group A1 with 10 points from four games, while Mark van Bommel's Belgium are third on six points.

Italy moved up to second place in the group with a 3-1 home win over Turkey.

Gianluca Scamacca put Roberto Mancini's side ahead before Aral Simsir levelled.

Riccardo Calafiori headed Italy back into the lead, and Pio Esposito made the points safe.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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