No education reform can succeed without teachers – Education Ministry

The Education Ministry has reaffirmed the critical role of teachers in Ghana’s education system, saying no meaningful education reform can succeed without their active involvement.

The Ministry made the statement as Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Teachers’ Day 2026.

In a message marking the occasion, the Ministry congratulated and commended teachers across the country for their dedication, professionalism and sacrifice in shaping the minds and futures of Ghanaian children.

It particularly recognised teachers working in deprived and hard-to-reach communities.

The Ministry said the government’s education transformation agenda goes beyond expanding access to education.

It said the focus is also on improving the quality of education, learning outcomes, relevant skills and human capital development.

“We recognise that no education reform can succeed without teachers,” the Ministry said.

It added that it would continue working with teachers, their unions and other stakeholders to strengthen the teaching profession.

The Ministry said this would include efforts to support professional development and address issues affecting teachers’ welfare and working conditions.

It also called on parents, communities, and the wider public to appreciate and support teachers for their contributions to Ghana’s development.

The Ministry said teachers remain “at the heart of Ghana’s education system” and play a critical role in preparing the next generation.

“To every teacher, we say:

“Thank you for your dedication. Thank you for your sacrifice. Thank you for shaping Ghana’s future.”

The Ministry ended its message by wishing teachers across the country a happy World Teachers’ Day.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.