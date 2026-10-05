Gauff condemns racist abuse after China Open win

Coco Gauff says she suffered racial abuse on social media following an incident in her win over 16-year-old Sun Xinran at the China Open.

The American had been serving at 4-5 in the first set when her Chinese opponent thought she had hit a winner.

However, Gauff raised her hand to stop play due to a flickering light in the side panels surrounding the court.

Gauff won the next three points to hold for 5-5 before she closed out the set, and then dropped just one game in the remainder of the contest as she claimed a 7-5, 6-1 victory to reach the last 16 in Beijing.

The world number four gave a lengthy explanation of why she stopped the point in a post on X and said it was "an unfortunate situation" but "out of my control", adding that Sun had understood and accepted her apology.

Gauff then responded to a reply to her original post which included racist language.

"You can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist," Gauff wrote.

"The amount of racist comments/direct messages I've received in the last few hours is insane. Lastly, I'm not a cheater or a thief."

Gauff is far from the first player in the women's game to suffer social media abuse.

A report in July said female players were subjected to more than 12,000 abusive posts and messages on social media in 2025.

The WTA and World Tennis said "collective action" was required to make "significant progress" in tackling abuse.

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