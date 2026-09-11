Rybakina sets up blockbuster Sabalenka final at US Open

Audio By Carbonatix
Soon-to-be world number one Elena Rybakina produced a gritty comeback against Coco Gauff to reach the US Open final, in which she will face Aryna Sabalenka in a blockbuster showdown between the tournament's top two seeds.
Rybakina is guaranteed to end Sabalenka's 99-week reign as world number one and will replace the Belarusian at the top when the rankings are updated on Monday.
But the Kazakh second seed could rub more salt in Sabalenka's wounds if she can deny the top seed a third successive US Open title in Saturday's showpiece.
Sabalenka sent a warning to her rivals as she overpowered home hope Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-2 to keep alive her bid to become the third woman in the Open era to win the New York singles title three times in a row.
Rybakina will stand in her way after she fought back to beat American fourth seed Gauff 3-6 6-4 6-4 and silence the partisan crowd.
"I took a deep breath and just told myself I needed to fight and show good tennis," Rybakina said.
The 27-year-old is chasing her third Grand Slam title after winning Wimbledon in 2022 and beating Sabalenka in January's Australian Open final.
It will be the first time the top two women's seeds have contested a US Open final since Serena Williams beat Victoria Azarenka in the 2013 showpiece.
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