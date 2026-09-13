Zverev turns US Open tears into triumph

As he stepped up to the baseline, Alexander Zverev could be forgiven for letting his mind slip back to the last time he served for the US Open title.

Six years ago, the German top seed threw away a two-set lead in a devastating loss to Dominic Thiem, having served for the match in the fifth set.

This time, instead of his own nerves, it was American Ben Shelton and the majority of the 24,000-strong crowd that stood in Zverev's way.

But this was a different Zverev: a Grand Slam champion now, having won the French Open in June.

Such was his focus that he did not initially realise he had sealed a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-2 victory.

After firing down another unstoppable serve to win the match, Zverev returned to the baseline ready to start the next point – only to be told by his team the match was over.

"In that moment I was in the zone a lot. I didn't hear noise at all," Zverev said.

"It's funny - tennis teachers always tell you to just play the next point and forget about the score.

"At that moment I forgot about the score and it helped me."

As the realisation sunk in, the 29-year-old broke into a broad and slightly surprised smile before raising his arms above his head.

It was a direct contrast to his defeat by Thiem in 2020, where a tearful Zverev said during the trophy presentation: "I wish one day I can bring the trophy home".

Now, his wish has come true.

"We went 30 years without winning a Grand Slam title and now we've won two in three months," said Zverev.

"2026 is the outcome of all the years that happened before."

Zverev's parents were not there for his last final in Flushing Meadows, but his father and coach Alexander senior was on the sidelines this time.

As well as paying tribute to his father, Zverev also thanked his mother for her support following his diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a child.

"When doctors tell you that life and sports will be very limited for that child, it takes a very strong mother to say: 'my son will be whatever he wants to be'," Zverev said.

"My mother is the most important and strongest person I know."

'He was in a trance-like state'

World number two Zverev has enjoyed his best year on the Tour, reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the final at Wimbledon alongside his French Open and US Open successes.

He has been aided by injuries to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who swept the majors in the past two seasons, but a strengthened mentality and dedication to fitness has also helped.

"There is no-one as fit as Zverev, he is right up there," former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"You can argue about Alcaraz and Sinner, and Novak [Djokovic] and Rafa [Nadal] when they were in their prime physically, but Zverev is right up there as one of the best athletes to play the sport."

Zverev was taken to five sets in his first two matches, with both finishing in the early hours of the New York morning.

He was two points from defeat in the first round, but rallied, played his way into form and did not drop a set from the third round until the final.

Faced with a partisan crowd against Shelton, Zverev did not buckle. He kept his emotions deliberately in check and, even though he lost the third set, never loosened his grip on the match.

"I'm so admiring of his strength of character and the zen-like state he's been in since the very beginning of the match," former British number one Annabel Croft.

"The most extraordinary thing was - and I don't think I've ever witnessed it - was that he didn't realise he had won.

"It was so bizarre, but it was like he was in a trance-like state while he was playing."

Alexander Zverev is now a two-time Grand Slam champion

His serve - one of the best on the ATP Tour - was key against Shelton.

He won 39 of 42 points behind his first serve in the first two sets and did not face a break point until the middle of the third.

Shelton broke at the end of the third set to extend the match but the American made little impact in return games from then on, winning only four of 20 receiving points in set four

Victory means he will now have the world number one ranking in his sights - he trails Sinner by 1,810 points with two Masters 1000 events and the season-ending ATP Tour finals to come.

But Zverev is a polarising figure in tennis.

In October 2023, he was given a penalty order and fined 450,000 euros (£392,000) for bodily harm against his ex-partner, who he shares a child with.

Zverev denied the claims and lodged an objection against the order. A trial in May 2024 was discontinued after a week and there was a separate settlement between Zverev and his ex-girlfriend.

At the time, the court told BBC Sport: "The decision is not a verdict and it is not a decision about guilt or innocence."

Zverev was also accused in October 2020 of physical violence and controlling behaviour by another former girlfriend. He maintained his innocence from the start and there were no legal proceedings.

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