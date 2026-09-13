Rybakina wins US Open to inflict further pain on Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina demonstrated why she is the best women's player in the world by beating two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to win her first US Open title.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina already knew she would be the new world number one after Saturday's final regardless of the result, and she celebrated with a 6-4 5-7 6-2 victory over the player she will replace.

Rybakina was the more composed of the two throughout as she claimed the third Grand Slam title of her career, having triumphed at Wimbledon in 2022 and the Australian Open earlier this year.

Sabalenka hoped to soften the blow of losing the top ranking by winning a third consecutive US Open title, but instead she looked fraught in a tense performance.

Rybakina and Sabalenka have developed a strong rivalry built not only on their outstanding talent but their contrasting personalities.

And Rybakina's ice-cool composure - the direct opposite of the Belarusian's combustible nature - was a key difference as she took control at Flushing Meadows.

Rybakina stayed calm in an opening set where her first serve let her down and, despite her biggest weapon not firing on all cylinders, was able to execute a devastating returning game which left Sabalenka frustrated.

Sabalenka's groundstrokes improved as Rybakina's level dropped slightly in a tighter second set, taking her third opportunity to force a decider when she swarmed over Rybakina's second serve in the 12th game.

But the loose shots from Sabalenka reappeared in the third set - as did the negativity.

Rybakina's deep returning pinned Sabalenka to the baseline as she broke for a 2-1 lead, which allowed the incoming world number one to grow in stature.

There was a sign of nerves when Rybakina produced a double fault on her first championship point, but she reset admirably to hammer down an ace and underline her status as the best player in the world.

Rybakina claims New York win few predicted

Elena Rybakina had never gone past the US Open fourth round until this year

Rybakina rarely shows emotion on the court, but there was a brief flash of a smile as she clinched her second major victory of an outstanding 2026 season.

That illustrated the sense of satisfaction she felt after winning a title few had predicted - not only because she had never previously gone beyond the last 16 in New York but owing to her circumstances coming into the final major of the season.

With her penetrating serve and thunderous groundstrokes, Rybakina has a brand of first-strike tennis that can take the racquet out of anyone's hands.

Therefore it has been a surprise she has not enjoyed greater success on the Flushing Meadows hard courts, perhaps a result of her personality not being particularly suited to the brash nature of New York.

"I was coming here for the last 10 years and it was never successful. I'm falling in love with New York more and more," Rybakina, 27, said.

What makes the second seed's victory even more remarkable is that she was unsure if she would be fit enough to even play.

Rybakina was unable to walk for several days after injuring her ankle in the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals, putting her chances of competing here in serious jeopardy.

Not only was Rybakina able to play, but she cruised through her opening four matches thanks to a huge service game that rarely allowed opponents to get into points.

Rybakina's next two wins over China's Zheng Qinwen and home favourite Coco Gauff required more work after losing the first sets, proving she had the durability to come through tough battles.

Against Sabalenka, she showed both facets of her game, bullying from the baseline and digging in when necessary to leave her only a French Open title away from the career Grand Slam.

"Some magic is happening. I was unlucky with injury and just going day by day," Rybakina told Sky Sports.

"We didn't know how it was going to be so I'm super happy and still can't believe it."

Emotional Sabalenka falls short in another major final

Sabalenka was aiming to become only the third woman in the Open era - after Chris Evert and Serena Williams - to win three US Open singles titles in a row

The chance to beat the woman who had taken her number one ranking was extra motivation for Sabalenka.

However, it was evident from the early stages that the stress of the situation was still troubling the four-time major singles champion - and Rybakina's superb return of serve in the early exchanges only exacerbated it.

The pressure Sabalenka was feeling manifested in some aggressive second serves, and it was unsurprising to see one go long for a double fault on the decisive break point in the opening set.

While Sabalenka showed the resilience which she has demonstrated in her ascent to the top of the sport, she never looked completely at ease.

Dramatic displays of emotion designed to let off steam - yelling, flinging her arms in the air, bouncing her racquet off the court and hiding underneath her towel - were not enough to help produce a gutsy victory which would have ranked among her best.

Instead she will have to come to terms with another near miss at a Grand Slam.

It was Sabalenka's fifth defeat from nine major finals and provides further weight to the argument that she has underachieved at the biggest tournaments given her dominance on the WTA Tour.

"The last thing I want to do right now is give a speech, but I will try my best," an emotional Sabalenka told the 24,000 crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I wish I could have performed a little bit better, but I guess next year."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.