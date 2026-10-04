We will empower the grassroots and protect every vote – NPP’s 1st Vice Chair Kojo Bamba

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Newly elected National First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Fosu Boadu, popularly known as Kojo Bamba, has pledged to prioritise the grassroots and protect the party’s votes as the NPP begins preparations for the 2028 general election.
In a message posted on Facebook after his election on Sunday, October 4, after his elections, Mr Boadu said strengthening the party at the grassroots would be a key priority as the party prepares for 2028.
He said the grassroots would need to be empowered to play an effective role in the party’s activities, while measures would also be taken to protect the party’s votes throughout the electoral process.
“The journey to 2028 starts now. We will empower the grassroots. We will protect every vote. We will work as one family,” he said.
“Together, we can win!” he added.
Mr Boadu expressed gratitude to delegates for electing him and said he was deeply humbled by the confidence they had placed in him.
“I am deeply humbled and grateful to the delegates of the New Patriotic Party for the confidence reposed in me as the newly elected National 1st Vice Chairman,” he said.
Read also: From Delta Force to NPP First Vice Chairman – Kojo Bamba’s political journey
Mr Boadu said his victory should not be seen as a personal achievement, but as a victory for the party’s grassroots members, constituency executives, youth and women’s organisers, and delegates who supported his vision.
“This victory is not mine alone. It belongs to every grassroots foot soldier, every constituency executive, every youth and women’s organiser, and every delegate who believed in the vision of protecting our ballot boxes from the polling station to the collation centres,” he said.
He pledged to take up the responsibility with humility and a commitment to serving the party, while working with the new national leadership to strengthen the NPP.
“I accept this responsibility with humility and a firm commitment to serve,” he said.
Mr Boadu said he would work with the newly elected National Chairman, John Boadu, and the rest of the national executive to rebuild and unite the party ahead of the next general election.
“Together with our new National Chairman, John Boadu, and the entire national executive, we will work tirelessly to rebuild, unite, and strengthen our great party,” he said.
Mr Boadu, who rose from the party’s grassroots to become one of its national executives, secured 3,116 votes to emerge first among 13 candidates contesting the three Vice Chairmanship positions at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3.
From Delta Force to NPP leadership
Mr Boadu’s political journey began at the grassroots and included a controversial period as leader of Delta Force, a pro-NPP vigilante group that gained notoriety in the Ashanti Region after the party’s 2016 electoral victory.
A former auto mechanic, he led the group during a period of heightened political tension, including opposition to the appointment of George Adjei as Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator.
Read Also: From Delta Force to NPP First Vice Chairman – Kojo Bamba’s political journey
In 2018, Mr Boadu was appointed Deputy National Director of Operations of the NPP’s youth wing, marking his transition into the party’s formal structures.
During his campaign for the First Vice Chairmanship, he placed particular emphasis on grassroots mobilisation and the welfare of constituency executives, describing them as the party’s frontline workers.
His election now places him among the NPP’s national leadership as the party prepares for the 2028 general election.
He will serve alongside newly elected National Chairman John Boadu, Second Vice Chairman Henry Nana Boakye and Third Vice Chairman Nana Akomea.
Mr Boadu ended his message by stressing the broader purpose of his new role:
“The NPP must rise again in 2028, not just for political power, but for the countless dreams and destinies that depend on a brighter future.”
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