Dr Antwi-Boasiako’s cybersecurity book showcased at UN crime prevention congress

Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako

A book documenting Ghana’s cybersecurity development, authored by former Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has been exhibited at the 15th United Nations (UN) Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi.

The book "The Republic", a professional journey, Ghana’s cybersecurity and the making of a role model country, was among the selected publications displayed at the congress, held in the United Arab Emirates from September 26 to October 1, 2026.

The event brought together more than 5,000 participants from about 97 countries, the release said.

Published in November 2025, the professional autobiography traces Dr Antwi-Boasiako’s career alongside the development of Ghana’s cybersecurity institutions, policies and initiatives. It also documents the contributions of public officials, industry players and international partners to that process.

The book’s selection followed a recommendation from members of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) community.

In a letter cited in the release, the Chair of the commission’s 34th session, José Antonio Zabalgoitia, described the selected publications as accounts that highlight courage, determination and resilience, while reinforcing the pursuit of just and peaceful societies.

The letter also described The Republic as a valuable addition to an exhibition intended to strengthen international cooperation in addressing public security challenges.

Reacting to the selection, Dr Antwi-Boasiako credited the people and institutions whose work contributed to Ghana’s cybersecurity development.

“THE REPUBLIC is a record of work that was never mine alone. It reflects the efforts of many colleagues, partners, and public service officials who helped build Ghana’s cybersecurity foundations,” he said.

“To see the book being selected by the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice was entirely unexpected, and I accept the honour on behalf of everyone who shared in that journey.”

The exhibition offered delegates an opportunity to explore Ghana’s cybersecurity experience through the author’s first-hand account.

Following the congress, the exhibited copy is being retained in an Abu Dhabi library as part of the CCPCJ’s historical collection, according to the release.

The book explores the challenges, decisions and partnerships that shaped Ghana’s cybersecurity development, presenting lessons for policymakers, professionals and public sector leaders.

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