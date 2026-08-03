Ghana cannot achieve digital transformation without cybersecurity — Mohammed Adams Sukparu

Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has stressed that cybersecurity must be treated as a key economic, governance and national security priority if Ghana is to achieve a successful digital transformation.

According to him, public trust remains central to building a resilient digital economy, as citizens, businesses and investors must have confidence that digital systems are secure and personal information is protected.

Mr Sukparu made the remarks on Monday, August 3, at the launch of the National Community Media Cyber Capability Building Project at the National Communications Authority (NCA) Tower in Accra.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George, the Deputy Minister said digital technologies are reshaping economies, industries and governance systems across the world.

He noted that Ghana’s digital transformation agenda is aimed at expanding opportunities, improving public service delivery, strengthening businesses, promoting financial inclusion and enhancing the country’s competitiveness in the global digital economy.

“Trust is therefore the currency of every successful digital economy. That trust is built through effective cybersecurity,” Mr Sukparu stated.

He added that citizens need assurance that their personal data is safe, while businesses require confidence that digital transactions can be conducted securely.

“For this reason, cybersecurity is an economic imperative, a governance imperative, a national security imperative. Cybersecurity has become the foundation upon which digital transformation must be built,” he said.

Mr Sukparu said the government’s approach to digital transformation goes beyond infrastructure development, with a broader focus on digital skills, innovation, artificial intelligence, regulatory reforms and cybersecurity.

He highlighted the One Million Coders Programme as one of the initiatives aimed at equipping young Ghanaians with digital skills to develop technology solutions for local and international markets.

“This is exactly the future we envision—a Ghana where our youth build digital solutions for local and global markets,” he said.

The Deputy Minister also referenced Ghana’s national Artificial Intelligence strategy, which he said provides a framework for responsible AI development while protecting citizens’ privacy and promoting accountability.

According to him, the strategy seeks to balance innovation with security to ensure that emerging technologies are used to improve lives.

Addressing journalists at the launch, Mr Sukparu said the media has an important role to play in strengthening Ghana’s cybersecurity awareness.

He explained that journalists are no longer only responsible for reporting events but also contribute to shaping public understanding, combating misinformation and promoting responsible digital behaviour.

“In today’s digital environment, these responsibilities extend beyond traditional journalism. Media practitioners are now critical partners in promoting digital literacy, combating online misinformation, educating citizens on cyber risks, and encouraging responsible participation in our digital society,” he said.

He encouraged media practitioners to prioritise cybersecurity reporting, noting that their work can help protect vulnerable communities and strengthen confidence in Ghana’s digital systems.

The Deputy Minister called for a coordinated approach involving government institutions, the Cyber Security Authority, law enforcement agencies, academia, the private sector, civil society organisations, development partners and technology companies.

He said collaboration among these stakeholders would be critical to addressing emerging cyber threats and building a secure digital environment.

“Each stakeholder has an important role to play. Government will continue to provide leadership through sound policies, strategic investment, and an enabling regulatory environment,” Mr Sukparu stated.

The National Community Media Cyber Capability Building Project is aimed at equipping community journalists with the skills needed to raise public awareness on cybercrime, online safety and digital risks across Ghana.

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