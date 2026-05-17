Ghana Police secure Czech cyber-forensics boost to tackle digital crime

The Ghana Police Service has taken delivery of advanced cyber-forensics equipment from the Czech Republic, marking a significant upgrade in the West African nation's capacity to investigate complex digital crimes.

At a ceremony on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, the Czech Chargé d’affaires, Nick Ojo Omorodion, officially transferred the hardware and specialised software to Mrs Lydia Donkor, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The donation, destined for the police’s specialised Cybercrime Unit, arrives at a critical moment when law enforcement agencies globally are grappling with highly sophisticated, technology-driven fraud networks.

The package includes cutting-edge forensic tools developed by the renowned Czech tech firm Compelson.

Crucially, the software will grant Ghanaian detectives the ability to bypass traditional hurdles to extract and analyse encrypted data from cloud storage accounts and smartwatches—two platforms increasingly used by cybercriminals to conceal illicit activities.

The primary objective of the intervention is to transform how digital evidence is handled in Ghanaian courts. Rather than relying on circumstantial digital trails, the new infrastructure will allow detectives to present highly resilient, court-ready forensic material during judicial proceedings.

The handover is part of the CyberVAC programme, a long-term initiative financed by the Czech Republic to build international cyber security defences.

Crucially, the delivery includes intensive professional training for frontline Ghanaian officers. Operating on a "train-the-trainer" model, these core specialists will be tasked with cascading their new technical know-how to colleagues across regional police commands.

Officials from the Czech embassy emphasised that CyberVAC is designed as a collaborative partnership rather than a traditional, one-way aid package. The framework aims to build institutional resilience across Ghana's public sector, private enterprise, and academia, creating a united front against cross-border cyber threats.

The acquisition is expected to significantly sharpen the CID’s edge in tracking down international cyber syndicates. With data storage moving away from physical hard drives to cloud networks and wearable technology, the Ghana Police Service’s access to Compelson's forensic suite addresses a critical vulnerability in local law enforcement capabilities.

As Mrs Lydia Donkor accepted the equipment, the message from both Accra and Prague was clear: the digital playground for cybercriminals in West Africa is rapidly shrinking.

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