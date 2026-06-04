Police arrest 45-year-old man over alleged rape and murder of 17-year-old girl in Agona Nkwanta

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl at Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region.

The suspect, identified as Kudjo Ntow, was arrested by the Agona Nkwanta District Police Command following investigations into the death of Olivia Kwofie, who police say was the niece of the suspect's wife.

In a statement issued by the Western Regional Police Command on June 4, police said the incident occurred on June 1.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect allegedly assaulted the teenager and later went into hiding after the incident.

The police said a key witness, Samuel Kingsford Kwofie, was on his way to his rubber plantation at about 3:30 a.m. on June 1 when he heard someone calling for help near the School B area, close to the Fire Service Station at Agona Nkwanta.

The witness reportedly went to investigate and found the victim in distress.

Police said that while the witness was assisting the teenager and escorting her towards the police station, the suspect allegedly attacked them from behind before fleeing the scene.

Officers who responded to the report visited the area and found the victim seriously injured. She was rushed to the Agona Nkwanta Polyclinic for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Following the incident, the Western Regional Police Intelligence Team, working together with personnel from the Agona Nkwanta District Police Command, launched a search for the suspect.

Police said the suspect was arrested on June 2 at a hideout in Nsuaem.

The statement further indicated that Kudjo Ntow, described by police as an ex-convict, was arraigned before the Apollo Circuit Court in Takoradi on June 3.

The court remanded him into prison custody, and he is expected to reappear before the court on June 17, 2026.

The Western Regional Police Command said investigations into the case are continuing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.