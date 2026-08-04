Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team

The Ghana Police Service has launched investigations into the deaths of two women whose bodies were discovered in a hotel room in Tamale, with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) deploying a special team to support the probe.

According to a press release issued by the Northern Regional Police Command on Tuesday, August 4, the bodies were found in a room at Cab Hospitality Hotel in the Gbewa Residential Area of Tamale on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Police said they responded to the scene after receiving a report from the hotel management and found the bodies of the two women, who are believed to be nationals of Benin.

The bodies have since been conveyed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary, where they will undergo preservation and a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

The Police said preliminary investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, establish the identities of the deceased, and liaise with the relevant authorities to facilitate contact with their families.

To strengthen the investigation, the IGP has deployed a special team comprising investigators, intelligence officers and crime scene personnel from the National Police Headquarters to assist the Northern Regional Police Command.

The Police have appealed to members of the public with credible information that could assist the investigation to contact the Police through the emergency numbers 191 or 18555, or report to the nearest police station.

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