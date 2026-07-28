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NEIP CEO condemns police over alleged manhandling of demonstrating nurses

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  28 July 2026 1:32pm
Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei
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The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, has urged the Ghana Police Service to render an unqualified apology to the young nurses who were involved in a recent demonstration.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Adjei criticised the manner in which the police handled the nurses, describing their conduct as inappropriate.

He maintained that the health professionals were peacefully exercising their constitutional rights.

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“To the personnel of the Ghana Police Service, the manner in which you handled the young nurses who were peacefully demonstrating in pursuit of their fundamental human rights was inappropriate. The Service should render an unqualified apology to them,” he wrote on Tuesday, July 28.

His remarks come amid public debate over the police response to the protest by the nurses, with some civil society groups and members of the public also calling for greater respect for the rights of demonstrators.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to officially respond to Mr. Adjei’s comments or calls for an apology.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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