Police foil attempted robbery at GCB Bank in Labone; two suspects killed, one arrested

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The Ghana Police Service has foiled an attempted robbery at a GCB Bank branch in Labone, Accra, with two suspected robbers shot dead and another arrested.
The incident occurred on Thursday, August 13, 2026, when the suspects allegedly attempted to carry out a robbery at the bank. Police personnel responded to the incident and managed to thwart the operation.
Two of the suspected robbers were shot during the police intervention and died, while a third suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody.
The Police Service said investigations into the incident are ongoing as efforts continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the attempted robbery and identify any other persons who may have been involved.
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