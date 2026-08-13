National

Police foil attempted robbery at GCB Bank in Labone; two suspects killed, one arrested

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  13 August 2026 2:21pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Police Service has foiled an attempted robbery at a GCB Bank branch in Labone, Accra, with two suspected robbers shot dead and another arrested.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 13, 2026, when the suspects allegedly attempted to carry out a robbery at the bank. Police personnel responded to the incident and managed to thwart the operation.

Two of the suspected robbers were shot during the police intervention and died, while a third suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody.

The Police Service said investigations into the incident are ongoing as efforts continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the attempted robbery and identify any other persons who may have been involved.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group